Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots support Jakobi Meyers after ill-fated final play against Raiders - Pats Pulpit

New England lost 30-24 on the final play of the game.





What are the New York Jets’ Playoff odds after loss to the Detroit Lions? - Gang Green Nation

The Jets are now 7-7 and a full game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the AFC’s final Playoff spot. The Patriots are tied with the Jets owning a 7-7 record but own the tiebreaker for the eighth...





AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills clinch berth, set sights on top seed - Buffalo Rumblings

Their odds are astronomically high to claim the AFC East title, and pretty good — though certainly not as ironclad — when it comes to the top seed in the conference

AFC NORTH:

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on potential coaching staff changes: “We’re not getting into all of that” - Baltimore Beatdown

Harbaugh, in the words of Bill Belichick, is on to Atlanta





Steelers look superior again against an equally mediocre team in Week 15 - Behind the Steel Curtain

For the third time in a month, the Steelers dominated an equally inept opponent on the road, one that had more at stake, in 24-16 win over the Panthers.





NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals can clinch spot on Thursday if Jets lose - Cincy Jungle

The Jaguars could give the Bengals an early Christmas present this year.





Browns vs Saints: Weather could play a role, impact fantasy playoffs - Dawgs By Nature

Cold and wind could be big factors for the game and fantasy football

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans have a strong roster and can compete, but coaches choose not to - Battle Red Blog

Imagine what a real coaching staff could do with this Texans’ roster.





Mike Vrabel could have his Mike Mularkey moment at end of season Titans - Music City Miracles

In Mike Mularkey’s final season as the Tennessee Titans head coach the team went 9-7 and beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs. The rumor was that after the season he...





Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson out for remainder of 2022 season - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday. Robinson suffered a right meniscus...





How Bad Has Matt Ryan Become? Let Me Count the Ways - Stampede Blue

A promising first quarter was followed by 3 quarters of epic collapse.

AFC WEST:

Why are the Broncos leading the league in players on injured reserve? - Mile High Report

A view of how the Denver Broncos compare to the rest of the NFL over the past 10+ seasons.





Chargers News: J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for ‘non-violent family issue’ - Bolts From The Blue

Former New England Patriot, current Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has been arrested in Massachusetts





Raiders-Patriots Week 15: Chandler Jones wins game - Silver And Black Pride

The football gods smiled on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a 30-24 Week 15 win over the New England Patriots





Chiefs’ seventh straight AFC West title: a near-unprecedented dominance - Arrowhead Pride

The franchise’s latest division championship made a significant mark in the record books.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Lots of credit to go around after key victory - Big Blue View

Let’s get to our traditional post-game review





Jalen Hurts injury: Eagles quarterback suffers shoulder sprain, could miss two games [UPDATES] - Bleeding Green Nation

Well, then.





Leighton Vander Esch injury update: MRI revealed right shoulder stinger - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys received positive news on Leighton Vander Esch injury as it’s not a neck injury.





A series of baffling coaching decisions sink Washington against the Giants - Hogs Haven

The buck stops at the top

NFC NORTH:

Packers keep slim playoff hopes alive with convincing 24-12 win over Rams - Acme Packing Company

The Green Bay defense had some hiccups but generally contained the Rams’ offense as the Packers rolled to a fairly comfortable win at home in the cold on Monday night.





Dan Campbell should be front runner for NFL Coach of the Year - Pride Of Detroit

What Dan Campbell is doing with the Detroit Lions is special.





Justin Fields is the 1st Bears QB with 1,000 yards rushing in a season - Windy City Gridiron

With 95 yards vs. Philly, Fields hit the 1k mark and broke Bobby Douglass’s QB franchise season record of 968 yards





Skol Schemes, Week 15: The Start of Something New? - Daily Norseman

How Ed Donatell’s defense showed more pressure and tighter coverage on the way to a comeback win

NFC SOUTH:

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints get back in the win column with a sweep of the Falcons





Falcons Stock Watch: An eventful day for Atlanta’s draft class - The Falcoholic

Several young players stepped into bigger roles out of the bye week, and some fared better than others.





Monday Morning Optimist: We’re not dead yet - Cat Scratch Reader

Bruised and bleeding on both sides of the ball, the Panthers have more wound licking to do than soul searching.





The Buccaneers might lose the NFC South — and that’s OK - Bucs Nation

It’s hard to swallow, but the 2022 Bucs are finished.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Arik Armstead has elevated San Francisco defense to new heights - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers have arguably the best defense in the league only got better since Arik Armstead returned to the field





Colt McCoy in concussion protocol after injury against Denver Broncos - Revenge of the Birds

Not a shocking development, but Arizona Cardinals new starting quarterback Colt McCoy is now in the league’s concussion protocol.





A series of problems leading to the Seahawks broken fundamentals - Field Gulls

The Thursday Night game was so weird.

On the one hand, it’s quite easy to argue that the Seattle Seahawks were outmatched in every facet of football. The lone exception might be at kicker, as...





Rams-Packers Winners & Losers: OL didn’t allow Baker Mayfield time to make magic - Turf Show Times

Matt Gay boots field goal in wintery conditions. Jalen Ramsey brought the physicality on defense.