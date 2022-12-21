Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots support Jakobi Meyers after ill-fated final play against Raiders - Pats Pulpit
New England lost 30-24 on the final play of the game.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
What are the New York Jets’ Playoff odds after loss to the Detroit Lions? - Gang Green Nation
The Jets are now 7-7 and a full game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the AFC’s final Playoff spot. The Patriots are tied with the Jets owning a 7-7 record but own the tiebreaker for the eighth...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills clinch berth, set sights on top seed - Buffalo Rumblings
Their odds are astronomically high to claim the AFC East title, and pretty good — though certainly not as ironclad — when it comes to the top seed in the conference
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens HC John Harbaugh on potential coaching staff changes: “We’re not getting into all of that” - Baltimore Beatdown
Harbaugh, in the words of Bill Belichick, is on to Atlanta
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers look superior again against an equally mediocre team in Week 15 - Behind the Steel Curtain
For the third time in a month, the Steelers dominated an equally inept opponent on the road, one that had more at stake, in 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals can clinch spot on Thursday if Jets lose - Cincy Jungle
The Jaguars could give the Bengals an early Christmas present this year.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns vs Saints: Weather could play a role, impact fantasy playoffs - Dawgs By Nature
Cold and wind could be big factors for the game and fantasy football
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans have a strong roster and can compete, but coaches choose not to - Battle Red Blog
Imagine what a real coaching staff could do with this Texans’ roster.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Mike Vrabel could have his Mike Mularkey moment at end of season Titans - Music City Miracles
In Mike Mularkey’s final season as the Tennessee Titans head coach the team went 9-7 and beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs. The rumor was that after the season he...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson out for remainder of 2022 season - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday. Robinson suffered a right meniscus...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How Bad Has Matt Ryan Become? Let Me Count the Ways - Stampede Blue
A promising first quarter was followed by 3 quarters of epic collapse.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Why are the Broncos leading the league in players on injured reserve? - Mile High Report
A view of how the Denver Broncos compare to the rest of the NFL over the past 10+ seasons.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for ‘non-violent family issue’ - Bolts From The Blue
Former New England Patriot, current Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has been arrested in Massachusetts
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders-Patriots Week 15: Chandler Jones wins game - Silver And Black Pride
The football gods smiled on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a 30-24 Week 15 win over the New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ seventh straight AFC West title: a near-unprecedented dominance - Arrowhead Pride
The franchise’s latest division championship made a significant mark in the record books.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Lots of credit to go around after key victory - Big Blue View
Let’s get to our traditional post-game review
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jalen Hurts injury: Eagles quarterback suffers shoulder sprain, could miss two games [UPDATES] - Bleeding Green Nation
Well, then.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Leighton Vander Esch injury update: MRI revealed right shoulder stinger - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys received positive news on Leighton Vander Esch injury as it’s not a neck injury.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
A series of baffling coaching decisions sink Washington against the Giants - Hogs Haven
The buck stops at the top
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers keep slim playoff hopes alive with convincing 24-12 win over Rams - Acme Packing Company
The Green Bay defense had some hiccups but generally contained the Rams’ offense as the Packers rolled to a fairly comfortable win at home in the cold on Monday night.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell should be front runner for NFL Coach of the Year - Pride Of Detroit
What Dan Campbell is doing with the Detroit Lions is special.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Justin Fields is the 1st Bears QB with 1,000 yards rushing in a season - Windy City Gridiron
With 95 yards vs. Philly, Fields hit the 1k mark and broke Bobby Douglass’s QB franchise season record of 968 yards
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Skol Schemes, Week 15: The Start of Something New? - Daily Norseman
How Ed Donatell’s defense showed more pressure and tighter coverage on the way to a comeback win
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints get back in the win column with a sweep of the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons Stock Watch: An eventful day for Atlanta’s draft class - The Falcoholic
Several young players stepped into bigger roles out of the bye week, and some fared better than others.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: We’re not dead yet - Cat Scratch Reader
Bruised and bleeding on both sides of the ball, the Panthers have more wound licking to do than soul searching.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Buccaneers might lose the NFC South — and that’s OK - Bucs Nation
It’s hard to swallow, but the 2022 Bucs are finished.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Arik Armstead has elevated San Francisco defense to new heights - Niners Nation
San Francisco 49ers have arguably the best defense in the league only got better since Arik Armstead returned to the field
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Colt McCoy in concussion protocol after injury against Denver Broncos - Revenge of the Birds
Not a shocking development, but Arizona Cardinals new starting quarterback Colt McCoy is now in the league’s concussion protocol.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
A series of problems leading to the Seahawks broken fundamentals - Field Gulls
The Thursday Night game was so weird.
On the one hand, it’s quite easy to argue that the Seattle Seahawks were outmatched in every facet of football. The lone exception might be at kicker, as...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Packers Winners & Losers: OL didn’t allow Baker Mayfield time to make magic - Turf Show Times
Matt Gay boots field goal in wintery conditions. Jalen Ramsey brought the physicality on defense.
