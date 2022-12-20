Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees opportunity in playing the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will meet at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for a holiday bash with plenty on the line. The Dolphins (8-6) return home after losing each stop of a three-game road trip and the Packers (6-8) have won two-straight games.

“I mean, they’re all good football teams,” Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of the team’s next three opponents. “Miami’s playing for the playoffs. Minnesota’s obviously division winners and coming off a big win. Detroit’s won, what, six out of seven; they’re playing really well. So it’s going to be three difficult games. Two of them are at home against dome teams. It’ll be January for those two. We’ve notoriously been pretty good in those games over the years.

“So this one [versus the Dolphins] is really important because it’s on the road. They obviously have a really high-powered offense. They’ve been a little up and down the last few weeks. Maybe we’re catching them at a good time. We’ll see.”

Green Bay defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night while the Dolphins played in Buffalo on Saturday. The Packers have scored at least 20 points in each of the last seven games against the Dolphins, most recently a 31-12 win back in 2018 in Green Bay.