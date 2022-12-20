Fear not Dolphins fans, the best of Bradley Chubb is yet to come

Since the blockbuster trade that sent the former Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, many Dolphins fans are left asking just one question: Was he worth it?

The answer, at least so far, should be yes.

The Dolphins coughed up multiple draft picks to acquire the former 5th-overall selection, and his arrival brings high expectations in Miami. But, Chubb has struggled to make an impact so far, getting to the quarterback just twice since his arrival. After racking up an impressive 20.5 sacks in his first three years in the NFL, it’s fair to say he’s been a disappointment for the Dolphins so far. That is, at least, on the surface.

While his on-paper production may be lacking, it’s Chubb’s ability to bring out the best of those around him that really justifies the move. Take, for instance, the production of 2nd-year edge rusher Jaelen Phillips since Chubb’s arrival. In the eight games he played without Bradley Chubb alongside him, Phillips managed just three sacks. In six games with Chubb, Phillips already has four sacks, and that number is growing each and every week.

In fact, as a unit, the Dolphins have managed 35 sacks in 2022, 14th-most in the NFL. However, 20 of those sacks (57%) have come since Chubb’s arrival, pointing again to his impact. It’s Chubb’s ability to generate pressure on the quarterback, create space for his teammates, and to soak up double-teams that makes the trade worth it.

The underlying stats clearly show Chubb’s impact on the Dolphins, and indicate better days are ahead for this Dolphins defense. In due time, the sacks, forced fumbles, and quarterback hits will come. However, for the time being, Bradley Chubb’s impact on the Miami Dolphins shouldn’t go unnoticed.

So, does Bradley Chubb have to room to grow? Yes.

But, was he worth the money? Absolutely.

How much has Bradley Chubb impressed you so far this season? Are you happy with the deal?