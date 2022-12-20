After three away games in a row and two primetime games in a row our Miami Dolphins will once again return home to host the Green Bay Packers. While we will not get a third primetime game in a row we will get the third game in a row on the national stage. The Dolphins/Packers game will take place this upcoming Christmas Sunday at 1 PM EST and as it’s the only game on the slate for that time will also be a national game. The Packers are of course not a regular rivalry for the Phins but have still been in many memorable games together over the years.

So tonight’s question is simply what is your favorite Dolphins/Packers game of all time and why?

