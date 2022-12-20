NFL Week 16 playoff scenarios: Bills can clinch AFC East, Eagles can claim NFC one seed

The 2022 NFL season is down to just three weeks remaining in the regular season. Teams are beginning to clinch their respective divisions, claim their spot in the postseason tournament, or find themselves eliminated from the playoffs. As we move into Week 16, more and more clinching scenarios are starting to come into play.
What teams can clinch this weekend? We take a look at all of the clinching scenarios for this upcoming week. Heading into the Week 16 scheduled, the AFC playoff picture is currently:
1 - Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East leader)^
2 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-3, AFC West champion)+
3 - Cincinnati Bengals (10-4, AFC North leader)
4 - Tennessee Titans (7-7, AFC South leader)
5 - Baltimore Ravens (9-5, Wild Card 1)
6 - Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, Wild Card 2)
7 - Miami Dolphins (8-6, Wild Card 3)
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Over in the NFC, the current standings are:
1 - Philadelphia Eagles (13-1, NFC East leader)^
2 - Minnesota Vikings (11-3, NFC North champion)+
3 - San Francisco 49ers (10-4, NFC West champion)+
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, NFC South leader)
5 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, Wild Card 1)^
6 - New York Giants (8-5-1, Wild Card 2)
7 - Washington Commanders (7-6-1, Wild Card 3)
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
AFC Clinching Scenarios:
Baltimore Ravens:
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Patriots loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Patriots loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Jets tie OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets tie and Chargers win OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets tie and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR
- Patriots loss and Jets loss and Browns loss/tie and Raiders loss/tie and Titans loss/tie and Chargers win
Buffalo Bills
Clinch AFC East division title with:
- Bills win OR
- Dolphins loss/tie
Cincinnati Bengals
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Bengals win/tie OR
- Jets loss/tie
Los Angeles Chargers
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR
- Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets tie and Dolphins loss OR
- Chargers win and Radiers loss/tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss
NFC Clinching Scenarios:
New York Giants
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Giants win and Commanders loss and Lions loss OR
- Giants win and Commanders loss and Seahawks loss OR
- Giants win and Lions loss and Seahawks loss
Philadelphia Eagles
Clinch NFC East division title with:
- Eagles win/tie
Clinch homefield advantage and playoff bye with:
- Eagles win OR
- Eagles tie and Vikings loss/tie
AFC Elimination Scenarios:
Previously eliminated:
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
Eliminated with:
- Browns loss OR
- Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR
- Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR
- Ravens win/tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win
Indianapolis Colts
Eliminated with:
- Colts loss/tie OR
- Jaguars win/tie OR
- Titans win/tie
Las Vegas Raiders
Eliminated with:
- Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR
- Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR
- Raiders tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win OR
- Raiders tie and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie
New York Jets
Eliminated with:
- Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Ravens win/tie OR
- Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Browns win/tie
Pittsburgh Steelers
Eliminated with:
- Steelers loss OR
- Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR
- Chargers win and Dolphins win OR
- Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie OR
- Chargers win and Jets win and Dolphins tie OR
- Chargers win and Patriots win and Jets win
NFC Elimination Scenarios:
Previously eliminated:
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Eliminated with:
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers win OR
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers win OR
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers tie and Saints win OR
- Falcons loss and Panthers win and Saints win
Green Bay Packers
Eliminated with:
- Packers loss and Commanders win
New Orleans Saints
Eliminated with:
- Saints loss and Buccaneers win
