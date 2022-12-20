NFL Week 16 playoff scenarios: Bills can clinch AFC East, Eagles can claim NFC one seed

The 2022 NFL season is down to just three weeks remaining in the regular season. Teams are beginning to clinch their respective divisions, claim their spot in the postseason tournament, or find themselves eliminated from the playoffs. As we move into Week 16, more and more clinching scenarios are starting to come into play.

What teams can clinch this weekend? We take a look at all of the clinching scenarios for this upcoming week. Heading into the Week 16 scheduled, the AFC playoff picture is currently:

1 - Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East leader)^

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-3, AFC West champion)+

3 - Cincinnati Bengals (10-4, AFC North leader)

4 - Tennessee Titans (7-7, AFC South leader)

5 - Baltimore Ravens (9-5, Wild Card 1)

6 - Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, Wild Card 2)

7 - Miami Dolphins (8-6, Wild Card 3)

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Over in the NFC, the current standings are:

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (13-1, NFC East leader)^

2 - Minnesota Vikings (11-3, NFC North champion)+

3 - San Francisco 49ers (10-4, NFC West champion)+

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, Wild Card 1)^

6 - New York Giants (8-5-1, Wild Card 2)

7 - Washington Commanders (7-6-1, Wild Card 3)

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

AFC Clinching Scenarios:

Baltimore Ravens:

Clinch playoff berth with:

Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Patriots loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Patriots loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR

Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR

Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR

Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Jets tie OR

Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets tie and Chargers win OR

Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss OR

Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets tie and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR

Patriots loss and Jets loss and Browns loss/tie and Raiders loss/tie and Titans loss/tie and Chargers win

Buffalo Bills

Clinch AFC East division title with:

Bills win OR

Dolphins loss/tie

Cincinnati Bengals

Clinch playoff berth with:

Bengals win/tie OR

Jets loss/tie

Los Angeles Chargers

Clinch playoff berth with:

Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR

Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets tie and Dolphins loss OR

Chargers win and Radiers loss/tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss

NFC Clinching Scenarios:

New York Giants

Clinch playoff berth with:

Giants win and Commanders loss and Lions loss OR

Giants win and Commanders loss and Seahawks loss OR

Giants win and Lions loss and Seahawks loss

Philadelphia Eagles

Clinch NFC East division title with:

Eagles win/tie

Clinch homefield advantage and playoff bye with:

Eagles win OR

Eagles tie and Vikings loss/tie

AFC Elimination Scenarios:

Previously eliminated:

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns

Eliminated with:

Browns loss OR

Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR

Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR

Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR

Ravens win/tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win

Indianapolis Colts

Eliminated with:

Colts loss/tie OR

Jaguars win/tie OR

Titans win/tie

Las Vegas Raiders

Eliminated with:

Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR

Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR

Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR

Raiders tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win OR

Raiders tie and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie

New York Jets

Eliminated with:

Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Ravens win/tie OR

Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Browns win/tie

Pittsburgh Steelers

Eliminated with:

Steelers loss OR

Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR

Chargers win and Dolphins win OR

Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie OR

Chargers win and Jets win and Dolphins tie OR

Chargers win and Patriots win and Jets win

NFC Elimination Scenarios:

Previously eliminated:

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Eliminated with:

Falcons loss and Buccaneers win OR

Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers win OR

Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers tie and Saints win OR

Falcons loss and Panthers win and Saints win

Green Bay Packers

Eliminated with:

Packers loss and Commanders win

New Orleans Saints

Eliminated with: