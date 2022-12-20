Tyreek Hill is having his best season EVER with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins

When the Kansas City Chiefs traded superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins earlier in the offseason — for a war chest of draft picks — the first thing everyone wanted to do was discredit everything he accomplished, in addition to belittling his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Some of the ignorant things the ‘eXpERtS aNd AnaLySTs” said before the season included:

“ TuA HaS a NoODlE ArM!!! HoW WiLL thEY eVeR Be AbLe tO UTiLIzE HiLL’S sPEEd!?!” “ PaTriCk MaHoMes MaDe TyREeK HiLL!” “ hE’s A DiVA!” “LoL At GOiNg FrOm ThE ChiEfS tO tHe DoLpHinS!”

And there were many more, which leads me to my next point:

Boy, were they wrong!

In his first season with Miami, Tyreek Hill has not only surpassed Mark Clayton for the Dolphins franchise record in receiving yards, but after Saturday’s disappointing (but thrilling) 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills — where he caught nine balls for 69 yards and a touchdown — Hill now has a new career-high in receiving yards.

(Note: I wrote about the impact Tyreek Hill would have on the Dolphins and debunked the rumor that his career would die in Miami back in April. :) )

Hill was laughed at during the offseason when he said Tua Tagovailoa was the league’s most-accurate quarterback. Many thought he was crazy for leaving Kansas City with head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But Hill, who didn’t feel like he was correctly utilized with the Chiefs, bet on himself. And now, in his first season without Reid or Mahomes, he’s making history for his new franchise and himself.

As I mentioned earlier, Hill already has the Miami Dolphins franchise record for receiving yards. He also now has a new career-high with 1,529 yards receiving. But the season isn’t over, and Hill is NOT done making history.

Over the next three games, Hill only needs three catches to top his career-high in receptions (111 receptions) and four catches to break Jarvis Landry’s franchise record (112 receptions.) And let’s not forget Megatron’s single-season receiving record that can now be tested into Week 18 of the NFL season. If he wants to break Calvin Johnson’s record, he will need 436 yards over the season’s final three weeks — or an average of 145.3 yards per game.

Regardless of whether or not he beats out Justin Jefferson for the league’s receiving title — or finds a way to shatter Calvin Johnson’s record — Tyreek Hill has been better than I ever expected him to be. And that’s saying a lot, considering my expectations were through the roof.

Trading for Tyreek Hill may go down as the greatest trade in the history of the Miami Dolphins... but then again, it might have never happened without the perfect storm of events — and, of course — Laremy Tunsil.

