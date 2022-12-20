Dolphins open as home favorites over Packers in Week 16 Christmas Day game

After a three-game road trip that saw the Miami Dolphins lose all three games, the team returns home in Week 16 looking to get back to winning football and continue their march toward the playoffs. To do that, the Dolphins are going to have to beat the Green Bay Packers on Christmas day.

Miami is 8-6 on the year and they are currently in the seventh-and-final spot in the AFC playoff picture. They are still very much in control of their own playoff lives this year, especially as they make their final swing through the AFC East in Weeks 17 and 18, heading back on the road to face the New England Patriots followed by a home game against the New York Jets to end the regular season. A Week 16 win against the Packers would set them up nicely for those final two games and would clinch a winning record for the 2022 season.

The Packers have struggled this year, sitting at just 6-8 on the season. They are coming off a Monday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Rams and are trying to put things back together. They have won two in a row and they are finding their rhythm now.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are giving the Dolphins a slight nod as the odds open for the week. The Dolphins are 4.5-point favorites at home and are -200 on the moneyline. The Packers are +170 while the point total is set at 49.5 points.

Kickoff for the game will be Sunday, Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.