Dolphins fan confidence in Week 13 ticks down slightly

The Miami Dolphins in the 2022 season have positioned themselves to be a player in the AFC playoff picture, sitting with an 8-3 record as they head into Week 13. They are slated to face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, looking to remain as the AFC East leader and in at least the second seed of the playoff standings. How are fans feeling about the Dolphins and the direction they are headed?

Our Week 12 and 13 SB Nation Reacts fan confidence polls had an all-time high of 99 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team. This week, it ticked down to 98 percent of the respondents confident in Miami’s directions. We will chalk that up to just a statistical difference.

We did not ask any other questions this week in our survey, but the 49ers site, Niners Nation, asked what the biggest storyline for 49ers fans heading into this weekend’s game is. The return of Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, the former running game coordinator and offensive coordinator for the 49ers, to San Francisco won the poll, coming in with 46 percent of their respondents. The return of so many former 49ers players, including running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Jr., and Salvon Ahmed, and wide receivers Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft, was second with 41 percent. Mostert’s comments, when it appeared the running back slighted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the talent of the 49ers roster - comments Mostert cleared up to say was not being taken the correct way - finished third with 13 percent.

Nationally, the SB Nation Reacts poll asked who would win the AFC East. The Dolphins finished second in the poll, receiving 31 percent of the responses. The Buffalo Bills received 67 percent of the vote, while the New York Jets picked up two percent, and the New England Patriots were not represented in the percentages.

Over on the Kansas City Chiefs’ site, Arrowhead Pride, they asked which team is the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ attempt to claim then number one seed in the AFC playoff picture. In those results, the Bills came out on top, receiving 34 percent of the vote. The Dolphins were second at 25 percent, while the Bengals were third at 18 percent. The Tennessee Titans (2 percent) and the Baltimore Ravens (1 percent) rounded out the survey.

If you would like to join in our SB Nation Reacts polls each week, come back here on Tuesday when our Week 14 survey will be released.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.