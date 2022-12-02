The Dolphins aren’t ready to rule Terron Armstead out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers

Most assumed the worst when left tackle Terron Armstead exited in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Armstead was diagnosed with a pectoral strain and initial reports believed he would miss some time but would return sooner rather than later. While there is no promise that Armstead will play on Sunday — he missed just two practices before returning to the field.

NFL Network’s Cam Wolfe noted that Armstead had been telling people early in the week that he is aiming to play on Sunday. Additionally, before Friday’s practice, coach Mike McDaniel mentioned that Armstead would be limited and not yet ruled out for Sunday’s battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says LT Terron Armstead will do limited practice reps today, not ruled out yet for Sun vs 49ers.



I noted earlier this week, Armstead has been telling folks he's aiming to play Sun despite a strained pec. A tough guy.



RT Austin Jackson (ankle) is out. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 2, 2022

Armstead had been dealing with a toe injury that forced him to miss two games earlier in the season, but the former third-round pick is yet to allow a sack this season. In total, he’s allowed just two quarterback hits this season.

Even when battling injuries, Armstead has proven to be worth every penny that the Dolphins gave him this offseason. Additionally, with tackle Austin Jackson already ruled out with an ankle injury, Armstead’s return would allow Brandon Shell to move to right tackle, where he has played for most of his career.

While Sunday’s bout may be in question, it seems like the team will not have to work around missing its franchise left tackle for an extended period of time.