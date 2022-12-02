Dolphins vs 49ers television coverage area in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins face the San Francisco 49ers in a late-afternoon Week 13 game on Sunday. The 4:05 p.m. will be broadcast on FOX this week, a change for the Dolphins, typically a CBS broadcast. FOX has single coverage this week, with CBS on a double-header broadcast, meaning anywhere picking up the 49ers and Dolphins contest will not have an early game on FOX.

Miami versus San Francisco is slated to be seen in Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Myers in Florida. The rest of the state will see either the Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions or the Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles games, both of which are early timeslot contests. Other pocket areas of the eastern and central portions of the country will also see the Dolphins at 49ers, including the Houston, Atlanta, Birmingham, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Minnesota markets.

The western side of the country will have a much larger viewing area. The western portions of South Dakotan and Nebraska will pick up the game, as will all of Colorado and most of Wyoming and New Mexico. All of Arizona and Utah are scheduled to get the game, with everything other than the Las Vegas market in Nevada also expected to see Miami and San Francisco. In California, everywhere except Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and Santa Barbara will get the game. San Diego was originally slated for the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams game but swapped out for the Dolphins versus 49ers contest.

Hawaii will also see the Dolphins and 49ers.

The FOX broadcast team for the game will be Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver.

Also, for those of you who watch on DirecTV, the dispute they are currently having with FOX that has FOX threatening to pull their owned affiliates, FS1, and FS2, among other channels, by midnight Friday into Saturday, could impact viewing in local markets. The dispute, however, does not appear to be impacting the NFL Sunday Ticket broadcast, so if you are outside a local-broadcast area and have Sunday Ticket, you should still be able to get the game even if the dispute has not been resolved.