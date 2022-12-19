Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill lead all NFL players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl

According to a Monday press release from the National Football League, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led all players in fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl Game. Tagovailoa received a whopping 306,861 votes — more than 13,000 votes ahead of the second place vote-getter.

Who was that second place vote-getter?

Just behind Tagovailoa was his lightning fast wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Hill accumulated 293,679 fan votes during the voting period which ended on Thursday, December 15th.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished third. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took fourth place, while Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rounded out the top five vote-getters.

The Miami Dolphins as a whole were well represented by their fans — sitting third in total fan votes behind the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

The 2023 Pro Bowl game, which has been converted to a skills competition and a flag football version of the classic spectacle, will be held on Sunday, February 5th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Full Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC will be revealed this Wednesday night live on the NFL Network at 8:00 PM ET.