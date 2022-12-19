Monday NIght Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

Week fifteen of the 2022 NFL schedule wraps up this evening with the Monday Night Football showdown between the NFC North and the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Wisconsin this week to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both teams come into the week as longshots to even threaten to take one of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. With the season winding down both teams will likely end the season on the outside looking in at the playoffs but as we have found out in today's NFL, anything is possible, even if highly unlikely.

The Rams enter this game one loss away from being eliminated from the playoff chase and currently hold the 14th overall spot in the NFC. Before their upset win last week over the Las Vegas Raiders 17 to 16 the Rams had lost six straight games. The losing streak clearly doomed the Rams' season less than a year removed from winning the Super Bowl. Green Bay is coming off a bye week after defeating the Chicago Bears the week before their bye 28 to 19. Prior to their win over the Bears, the Packers had lost seven out of eight games. The Packers hold onto the 10th overall spot in the NFC’s playoff race entering this game giving them a much better chance of slipping into the playoffs than the Rams but still making them a longshot with only four games left to play.

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) 3rd NFC West @ Green Bay Packers (5-8) 3rd NFC North