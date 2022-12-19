Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fifteen | Young Pass Rusher Becomes Two-Time Winner

For the third time in four weeks, my Most Valuable Phin from the game is a defensive player. While Miami’s injury depleted defense didn’t have their best day, one player rose above the rest and handled his business with stone-cold ferocity.

Miami Dolphins Week Fifteen MVP - Jaelan Phillips

Phillips, a California kid who had never played in snowy conditions before Saturday, warmed up — and I use that term loosely — before the frigid game shirtless, wearing nothing but team-issued shorts and his cleats. Immediately, the tone was set.

Hearing about how the Dolphins would struggle in the wintry conditions all week, head coach Mike McDaniel made it clear to his team that overcoming the elements was going to have to be a ‘mind-over-matter’ type situation. Clearly, Jaelan Phillips took that philosophy to heart.

Phillips would finish the contest with three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three quarterback hits. The three QB hits would be half of the team’s total of six and the sack and forced fumble all came on one play where the EDGE rusher hunted down Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen from behind, swiping the signal caller’s throwing arm to dislodge the football. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would recover the ball for the Dolphins.

In just his second season in the league, Phillips is quickly become an impact player along Miami’s defensive line and his contributions to the team go beyond his play on the field as just last week he was named Miami’s nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his charitable efforts in the local community.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins

Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips