Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Washington Commanders Live Thread & Game Information

Week fifteens Sunday slate of games end with an NFC East divisional showdown. The New York Giants will travel to Maryland this week to take on the Washington Commanders. Both teams currently sit tied in their division at 7-5 and 1. The one tie was between these two teams in their first meeting two weekends ago. Due to the Giants having a bye week last weekend they will face the Commanders in back-to-back games. The Commanders faced off against their divisional-leading Philadelphia Eagles last weekend in a game that Washington dropped in a blowout 22 to 48. Both teams, at the beginning of today, are sitting in playoff spots, the sixth and seventh spots in the NFC.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

New York Giants (7-5-1) 4th NFC East @ Washington Commanders (7-5-1) 3rd NFC East