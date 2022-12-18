Week 15 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 15 Late Afternoon Games

Arizona Cardinals (4-9) 3rd NFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-10) 4th AFC West

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Denver Broncos -1.5

Denver Broncos -1.5 Over/Under: 37

New England Patriots (7-6) 3rd AFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) 3rd AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5

Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 Over/Under: 44.5

Tennessee Titans (7-6) 1st AFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) 2nd AFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3

Los Angeles Chargers -3 Over/Under: 46.5

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) 1st AFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) 1st NFC South