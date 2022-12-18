Week 15 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 15 Late Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals (4-9) 3rd NFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-10) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Denver Broncos -1.5
- Over/Under: 37
New England Patriots (7-6) 3rd AFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
Tennessee Titans (7-6) 1st AFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 46.5
Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) 1st AFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 47
