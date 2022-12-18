Week 15 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 15 Early Afternoon Games
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) 1st NFC East @ Chicago Bears (3-10) 4th NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -8.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Detroit Lions (6-7) 2nd NFC North @ New York Jets (7-6) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: New York Jets -1.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Atlanta Falcons (5-8) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (4-9) 4th NFC South
- Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: New Orleans Saints -4.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) 4th AFC North @ Carolina Panthers (5-8) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Carolina Panthers -3
- Over/Under: 37.5
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) 2nd NFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) 2nd AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -4
- Over/Under: 47.5
Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) 1st AFC West @ Houston Texans (1-11-1) 4th AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -14
- Over/Under: 48.5
