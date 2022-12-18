Week 15 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 15 Early Afternoon Games

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) 1st NFC East @ Chicago Bears (3-10) 4th NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Philadelphia Eagles -8.5

Philadelphia Eagles -8.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Detroit Lions (6-7) 2nd NFC North @ New York Jets (7-6) 4th AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: New York Jets -1.5

New York Jets -1.5 Over/Under: 43.5

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (4-9) 4th NFC South

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: New Orleans Saints -4.5

New Orleans Saints -4.5 Over/Under: 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) 4th AFC North @ Carolina Panthers (5-8) 2nd NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Carolina Panthers -3

Carolina Panthers -3 Over/Under: 37.5

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) 2nd NFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) 2nd AFC South

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Dallas Cowboys -4

Dallas Cowboys -4 Over/Under: 47.5

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) 1st AFC West @ Houston Texans (1-11-1) 4th AFC South