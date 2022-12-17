Dolphins vs. Bills live score updates and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are battling in the AFC East in a Week 15 primetime Saturday night game. The Bills lead the AFC East, while the Dolphins are two games back and looking to make up ground - and complete the season sweep of Buffalo. The game should be a fun one featuring two of the top offenses in the league, even without the potential snow that may show up during the game.

The Bills are currently the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. They could basically capture the AFC East with a win, having Miami three games back with three games to play. The Dolphins could pull within striking distance of Buffalo with a win, and just about seal a playoff berth for themselves.

How will Saturday night football play out? We keep up with all the action and the scoring here.

Live Score Updates

Dolphins 13 - 14 Bills

First Quarter Reactions

The Bills won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving Miami’s offense the ball first. Running back Raheem Mostert returned the opening kickoff to the 36-yard line, giving Miami a good start to the game. He then carried the ball for 13 yards and four yards on the first two plays, but the drive stalled after that with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing an incomplete pass on second down. After a false start penalty on Miami, Tagovailoa threw away the pass with no one open and Miami was forced to punt.

The good from the first possession was Mostert getting chunks on the first two carries. The bad was the incomplete passes already starting for Miami. The offense has been completely out of rhythm for two weeks - maybe two and a half if you add int he second half against the Texans when Tagovailoa was pulled in a blowout. They have to fix this.

The Bills started at their own seven-yard line after a holding penalty on the punt. The began with quarterback Josh Allen finding tight end Dawson Knox for 11 yards, then finding wide receiver Stefon Diggs for 15 yards. After the two big gains to start, however, the drive stalled much like Miami’s opening drive. Allen threw incomplete on first down, then running back Devin Singletary picked up two yards. On 3rd-and-8, cornerback Niah Igbinoghene stuck in Diggs’ hip pocket and forced the incomplete pass, leading to a punt.

As much as Igbinoghene struggles sometimes, that was great coverage and worth pointing out. The defense looks like they are ready to play in this game. Now can the offense find itself?

Mostert started the drive again on the ground for the Dolphins, picking up nine yards on the first play. After no gain for Mostert on second down, fullback Alec Ingold picked up two yards and a first down for Miami. After a second false-start penalty by guard Robert Hunt, Tagovailoa dumped the ball into the flat for Mostert, who turned up field, made a great move, and picked up 20 yards and another first down. After an incomplete pass, Taovailoa four wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 15-yard gain. Tagovailoa then threw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for five yards. An incomplete pass and a four-yard gain on a pass to Hill set up a 4th-and-inches play. Mostert picked up three yards on the play, then picked up four more on first down. Running back Salvon Ahmed picked dup five yards on the next play before Tagovailoa was sacked, fumbling the ball with tight end Durham Smythe recovering. The Dolphins settled for a 39-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders to take the lead. Dolphins 3-0.

Oh that last play almost gave me a heart attack. I am not sure if Tagovailoa was trying to pitch that ball at the last second to Smythe in hopes he could make a play, or if he was stripped as he was being sacked, but that nearly killed a good solid drive from the Dolphins. The running game is working. Now stick with it!

The Bills opened the possession with a three-yard run from Singletary, then decided it was time to start picking up big yards. Allen found Knox on a crossing route between the zones for the Dolphins defense, picking up 45 yards on the pass. Then Allen threw to Singletary in the flat, with the running back turning that into a 13 yard gain. Allen then looked to tight end Quintin Morris in the endzone for the score. Bills 7-3.

That was way too easy. The pass to Knox was well-designed and took advantage of Miami’s zone coverage. The defense needs to tighten up. They cannot bet on the offense keeping up in a shootout.

Miami started their drive at their own 25-yard line, but did not stay there long as Mostert took the handoff on first down and rand 68 yards to the Bills’ eight-yard line, then had four more yards tacked on for a horsecollar tackle. Mostert then picked up a yard as the first quarter ended.

Keep giving the ball to Mostert!

Second Quarter Reactions

Miami took two shots to the endzone after the break, with Tagovailoa putting a ball up to Hill that the receiver could not quite pull in and a low ball to wide receiver Trent Sherfield that the receiver could not secure. The Dolphins settled for a second field goal, this time from 21-yards out. Bills 7-6.

Field goals are not going to cut it, but both of those two passes could have been touchdowns. Tagovailoa seems to have worked out whatever happened out west the last two weeks. Now time to get into the endzone.

The Bills started the drive with a three-yard loss on a screen pass from Allen to Diggs. A one-yard gain on a pass to running back James Cook followed by a false start penalty worked Buffalo into a 3rd-and-17, only to have Allen find wide receiver Gabe Davis for a 21-yard gain and a first down. Wide receiver Cole Beasley then caught a pass for nine yards, followed by an eight-yard gain on the ground from Cook. Allen then found Diggs for 20 yards, then the quarterback ran for three yards. After a pass from Allen to Davis for six yards, Singletary picked up one yard. After an incomplete pass Allen found running back Nyheim Hines for the 10-yard touchdown. Bills 14-6.

Field goals are not going to cut it. The Bills are finding their rhythm. The Dolphins defense has to stop this.

Miami went back to what has been working to start the drive, with Mostert picking up six yards. After a Hill drop, Tagovailoa was able to find Waddle for a 32-yard gain. After another incomplete pass, with Tagovailoa and Waddle just off on their chemistry, Tagovailoa found tight end Mike Gesicki for five yards. On 3rd-and-5, after a timeout, Tagovailoa was able to find Hill for six yards and a first down. Mostert was tripped up as he hit the hole on the next play, picking up one yard on the run. Mostert ran into the back of Hunt on the next play, losing a yard and setting up a 3rd-and-10. Tagovailoa went back to Hill for 15 yards on the next play, giving the Dolphins a first down at the Bills’ 11-yard line. Ahmed took the handoff on the next play up the middle, bouncing off a tackle, and scoring for the Dolphins. Bills 14-13.

There we go! The run game is working, so stick with it. Use the passing game to compliment it and to pick up the needed yards when facing long-yardage situations. This is the offense the Dolphins need to have,