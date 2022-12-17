Dolphins vs. Bills inactive players lists for Week 15: Jeff Wilson headlines players unavailable for Miami

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are down to the final moments before their Week 15 showdown in a snowy Highmark Stadium. The AFC East rivals are taking center stage as the third game in a Saturday triple-header on NFL Network and there are plenty of playoff implications on the line in this game. The Bills, currently holding the top spot in the AFC playoff picture and in the division standings, are two games ahead of Miami currently. A win on Saturday essentially hands them the division title.

Miami, meanwhile, is sixth in the playoff seeding and are looking to climb to within a game of the division lead by completing the season sweep over Buffalo. The Dolphins pulled off the victory in Week 3 in the heat of South Florida, now they will be looking to come away victorious on a cold December night in western New York, with a lake effect snow warning in effect for Orchard Park.

According to NFL rules, teams must release a list of inactive players for their upcoming game 90 minutes before kickoff. The teams are allowed to have 46 players available for the game each week, including any players elevated from the practice squad. The Dolphins version of the inactive lists includes safeties Elijah Campbell and Eric Rowe. Campbell was ruled out of the game on Friday as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms, while Rowe was also ruled out on the final injury report as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Miami will also be without wide receiver River Cracraft, who was doubtful on Friday’s injury report with a calf injury. The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders for the second time this year, pulling him up from the practice squad to provide additional wide receiver depth due to Cracraft’s injury.

Also inactive for the Dolphins are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. Bridgewater and Wilson had been listed as questionable on the injury report on Friday. Bridgewater has been inactive the last several weeks as he deals with a knee injury; Wilson had a hip issue that will keep him sidelined.

In what is expected to be a snowy game, Miami will have running backs Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin available to work out of the backfield.

Sylar Thompson will again serve as the backup quarterback behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is active for the game after being a healthy scratch for the past month.

For the Bills, guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were both ruled out on Friday, Bates with an ankle injury and Phillips with a shoulder issue. Also inactive are cornerback Xavier Rhodes, linebacker Braylon Specter, tight end Tommy Sweeney, and safety Dean Marlowe. Buffalo elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley for the game from their practice squad; Beasley signed with the Bills earlier this week after retiring back in October/

Kickoff for tonight is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Orchard Park’s Highmark Stadium.