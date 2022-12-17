Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins, coming off a two-game losing streak are looking to get back into the win column this evening but it won't come easy. Tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills takes place in Buffalo New York where they are expecting below-freezing temperatures and up to several inches of snow. Miami may need to do what they have had little sustained success at this season, running the ball, to have any solid hope of winning this game. While Miami has been very solid at stopping running backs this season they have been badly gashed by running quarterback this season and Josh Allen is one of the better QBs when it comes to scrambling to either make a big play or to break out of the pocket for a large gain on the ground. Hopefully, Miami’s defense has worked out some level of a solution for Allen to prevent him from winning this evening's contest with his legs instead of his arm.

Please use this evening's live game thread to follow and discuss tonight's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins (8-5) 2nd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (10-3) 1st AFC East