Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins, coming off a two-game losing streak are looking to get back into the win column this evening but it won't come easy. Tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills takes place in Buffalo New York where they are expecting below-freezing temperatures and up to several inches of snow. Miami may need to do what they have had little sustained success at this season, running the ball, to have any solid hope of winning this game. While Miami has been very solid at stopping running backs this season they have been badly gashed by running quarterback this season and Josh Allen is one of the better QBs when it comes to scrambling to either make a big play or to break out of the pocket for a large gain on the ground. Hopefully, Miami’s defense has worked out some level of a solution for Allen to prevent him from winning this evening's contest with his legs instead of his arm.
Please use this evening's live game thread to follow and discuss tonight's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins (8-5) 2nd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (10-3) 1st AFC East
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- When: Saturday, December 17th, 8:15 PM EST
- TV: NFL Network; CBS in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market
- Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; ; NFL+ (after the conclusion of the game)
- Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Peter Schrager
- National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One
- National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Jason McCourty
- Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
- Sattelite Radio Broadcast: SiriusXM 111 (National); 82/226 (Dolphins); 81/225 (Bills)
- Odds: Buffalo Bills -7
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Game Time Weather: Snow, 29°F; Lake Effect Snow warning
- All-Time Head To Head: Dolphins 61-51-1 (regular season); Bills 3-1 (postseason)
- Most Recent Meeting: Dolphins won 21-19 at Miami, 9/25/22 (2022 Week 3)
- Buffalo Bills SBNation Site: Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Rumblings Twitter: @BuffRumblings
