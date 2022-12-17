NFL Week 15 odds, winners picks, point spreads, moneyline

We are on to the weekend of the Week 15 2022 NFL season, a weekend that features both Saturday and Sunday slates of games. Three games will be played Saturday, with 11 games on Sunday. The week will end with a Monday Night Football meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to be filled, specifically in the NFC. Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched their berth in the playoffs, though they have not officially locked down the NFC East yet. With their Thursday Night Football win to kickoff Week 15, the San Francisco 49ers have now joined the Eagles with a ticket punched for the postseason by clinching the NFC West division title. Throughout the weekend, more teams will punch their ticket into the postseason, or will see their clinching scenarios spoiled for Week 15.

The Saturday games for this week begin with a 1 p.m. ET contest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. The schedule continues with the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Saturday schedule concludes with the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET. All three games are airing on NFL Network.

On Sunday, CBS will have the Detroit Lions at New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Houston Texans, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Carolina Panthers games in the 1 p.m. ET slot. The early afternoon slot over on FOX will feature the Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, along with the Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints games.

CBS has the double-header schedule on Sunday, with the Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominating the broadcast areas and kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Regionally, the Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers will be seen on CBS. Over on FOX, two games get the late-kickoff regional coverage, with the New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos game filling those slots.

The Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC will feature the New York Giants at Washington Commanders game.

Our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the weekend’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

Five of our six contributors correctly predicted the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, with Josh Houtz the only member to miss the pick. Our season standings, including the Thursday game, now has James McKinney leading at 127-80-2, with Marek Brave a game back at 126-81-2. CT Smith is third at 120-87-2, followed by Kevin Nogle at 118-89-2. Josh Houtz fell back to fifth with the loss, now sitting at 117-90-2 while Jake Mendel is 112-95-2 on the season.

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our weekend picks for Week 15. We will post our Monday night picks ahead of that game.