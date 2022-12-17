Saturday Early Afternoon Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

Week fifteen of the 2022 season will be the first week that we see Saturday NFL games again. The first game on this week's slate of games features the Indianapolis Colts who will be hosted by the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are coming off a loss at the hands of the red-hot Detroit Lions 23 to 34. The Colts are coming off a three-game losing streak including a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week by a 19 to 54 score.

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) 3rd AFC South @ Minnesota Vikings (10-3) 1st NFC North