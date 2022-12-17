Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they head into Week 15, but they will have to overcome the odds to do it. Miami visits the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, a showdown that could tighten up the division standings or basically lock the Bills into a division championship for 2022. Add in the expected weather and Miami has a tough night in front of them.
Miami won the first meeting between the rivals back in Week 2, coming away with a 21-19 victory at home. The sun and heat played a huge factor in that game, while the snow and cold appear set to be a factor tonight.
The oddsmakers agree that the Dolphins are facing an uphill battle. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Buffalo is a seven-point favorite in the game as of Sunday morning. The weather definitely is factoring into the odds as well, with the game only listed as 43.5 a total score despite Miami and Buffalo both featuring high-powered offenses.
Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3)
2022 NFL Season Week 15
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, Dec. 17, 2022
Where is the game?
- Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
How can I watch the game?
- NFL Network (National Broadcast)
- CBS in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market
Who is the broadcast team?
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Peter Schrager
How can I stream the game?
How can I listen to the game?
- National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One
- Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- SiriusXM: 111 (National); 82/226 (Dolphins); 81/225 (Bills)
Who will broadcast the game on radio?
- National radio: Bill Rosinski, Jason McCourty
- Dolphins radio: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
Who are the referees for the game?
- Bill Vinovich (Referee); Alex Moore (Umpire); Jerry Bergman (Down Judge); Mark Perlman (Line Judge); Joe Blubaugh (Field Judge); Jimmy Buchanan (Side Judge); Jimmy Russell (Back Judge); Mark Butterworth (Replay Official); Meddie Kalegi (Replay Assistant)
What are the current betting odds?
- Bills -7
- O/U: 43.5
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What is the injury report?
- Out: Safety Elijah Campbell - concussion (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - hamstring (Dolphins); Guard Ryan Bates - ankle (Bills); Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips - shoulder (Bills)
- Doubtful: Wide receiver River Cracraft - calf (Dolphins)
- Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pectoral/knee (Dolphins); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins); Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. - hip (Dolphins)
Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?
- Dolphins - None
- Bills - None
Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.
Miami elevation tracker 2022:
- Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22
- River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4
- Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10
- Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)
- Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7
- James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)
- Kendall Lamm, tackle - 1 elevation (Week 13)
- Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)
- Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22
- Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Snow, 29°F; Lake Effect Snow warning
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Dolphins 61-51-1 (regular season)
- Bills 3-1 (postseason)
Who won most recently?
- Dolphins 21-19 at Miami, 9/25/22 (2022 Week 3)
Who won most recently at site?
- Bills 26-11 at Buffalo, 10/31/21 (2021 Week 8)
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- Mike McDaniel (1-0 vs. Bills)
- Sean McDermott (9-2 vs. Dolphins)
2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Results
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Results
|Week 1
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 20-7
|Week 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 42-38
|Week 3
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 21-19
|Week 4
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime
|L 15-27
|Week 5
|at New York Jets
|Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|L 17-40
|Week 6
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|L 16-24
|Week 7
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|W 16-10
|Week 8
|at Detroit Lions
|Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 31-27
|Week 9
|at Chicago Bears
|Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 35-32
|Week 10
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 39-17
|Week 11
|Bye
|Week 12
|vs. Houston Texans
|Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 30-15
|Week 13
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|L 17-33
|Week 14
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|L 17-23
|Week 15
|at Buffalo Bills
|Saturday, 12/17, 8 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Week 16
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 17
|at New England Patriots
|Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 18
|vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD
|TBD
