Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they head into Week 15, but they will have to overcome the odds to do it. Miami visits the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, a showdown that could tighten up the division standings or basically lock the Bills into a division championship for 2022. Add in the expected weather and Miami has a tough night in front of them.

Miami won the first meeting between the rivals back in Week 2, coming away with a 21-19 victory at home. The sun and heat played a huge factor in that game, while the snow and cold appear set to be a factor tonight.

The oddsmakers agree that the Dolphins are facing an uphill battle. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Buffalo is a seven-point favorite in the game as of Sunday morning. The weather definitely is factoring into the odds as well, with the game only listed as 43.5 a total score despite Miami and Buffalo both featuring high-powered offenses.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3)

2022 NFL Season Week 15

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, Dec. 17, 2022

Where is the game?

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How can I watch the game?

NFL Network (National Broadcast)

CBS in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Peter Schrager

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West SiriusXM: 111 (National); 82/226 (Dolphins); 81/225 (Bills)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

National radio: Bill Rosinski, Jason McCourty

Dolphins radio: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Bill Vinovich (Referee); Alex Moore (Umpire); Jerry Bergman (Down Judge); Mark Perlman (Line Judge); Joe Blubaugh (Field Judge); Jimmy Buchanan (Side Judge); Jimmy Russell (Back Judge); Mark Butterworth (Replay Official); Meddie Kalegi (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -7

O/U: 43.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Safety Elijah Campbell - concussion (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - hamstring (Dolphins); Guard Ryan Bates - ankle (Bills); Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips - shoulder (Bills)

Doubtful: Wide receiver River Cracraft - calf (Dolphins)

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pectoral/knee (Dolphins); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins); Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. - hip (Dolphins)

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - None

Bills - None

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Kendall Lamm, tackle - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

on 11/15/22 Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Snow, 29°F; Lake Effect Snow warning

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 61-51-1 (regular season)

Bills 3-1 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 21-19 at Miami, 9/25/22 (2022 Week 3)

Who won most recently at site?

Bills 26-11 at Buffalo, 10/31/21 (2021 Week 8)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (1-0 vs. Bills)

Sean McDermott (9-2 vs. Dolphins)

