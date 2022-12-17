 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins make their second-straight primetime appearance with a Week 15 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Here is everything you need to know to watch tonight’s game.

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: SEP 25 Bills at Dolphins Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they head into Week 15, but they will have to overcome the odds to do it. Miami visits the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, a showdown that could tighten up the division standings or basically lock the Bills into a division championship for 2022. Add in the expected weather and Miami has a tough night in front of them.

Miami won the first meeting between the rivals back in Week 2, coming away with a 21-19 victory at home. The sun and heat played a huge factor in that game, while the snow and cold appear set to be a factor tonight.

The oddsmakers agree that the Dolphins are facing an uphill battle. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Buffalo is a seven-point favorite in the game as of Sunday morning. The weather definitely is factoring into the odds as well, with the game only listed as 43.5 a total score despite Miami and Buffalo both featuring high-powered offenses.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3)
2022 NFL Season Week 15

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, Dec. 17, 2022

Where is the game?

  • Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How can I watch the game?

  • NFL Network (National Broadcast)
  • CBS in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market

Who is the broadcast team?

  • Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Peter Schrager

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

  • National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One
  • Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
  • SiriusXM: 111 (National); 82/226 (Dolphins); 81/225 (Bills)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

  • National radio: Bill Rosinski, Jason McCourty
  • Dolphins radio: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

  • Bill Vinovich (Referee); Alex Moore (Umpire); Jerry Bergman (Down Judge); Mark Perlman (Line Judge); Joe Blubaugh (Field Judge); Jimmy Buchanan (Side Judge); Jimmy Russell (Back Judge); Mark Butterworth (Replay Official); Meddie Kalegi (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

What is the injury report?

  • Out: Safety Elijah Campbell - concussion (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - hamstring (Dolphins); Guard Ryan Bates - ankle (Bills); Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips - shoulder (Bills)
  • Doubtful: Wide receiver River Cracraft - calf (Dolphins)
  • Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pectoral/knee (Dolphins); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins); Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. - hip (Dolphins)

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

  • Dolphins - None
  • Bills - None

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

  • Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22
  • River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4
  • Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10
  • Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)
  • Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7
  • James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)
  • Kendall Lamm, tackle - 1 elevation (Week 13)
  • Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)
  • Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22
  • Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Snow, 29°F; Lake Effect Snow warning

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Dolphins 61-51-1 (regular season)
  • Bills 3-1 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

  • Dolphins 21-19 at Miami, 9/25/22 (2022 Week 3)

Who won most recently at site?

  • Bills 26-11 at Buffalo, 10/31/21 (2021 Week 8)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

  • Mike McDaniel (1-0 vs. Bills)
  • Sean McDermott (9-2 vs. Dolphins)

Where can I get more Bills news?

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time Channel Results
Week Opponent Date/Time Channel Results
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m. CBS W 20-7
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m. CBS W 42-38
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m. CBS W 21-19
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime L 15-27
Week 5 at New York Jets Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m. CBS L 17-40
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m. FOX L 16-24
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m. NBC W 16-10
Week 8 at Detroit Lions Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m. CBS W 31-27
Week 9 at Chicago Bears Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m. CBS W 35-32
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m. CBS W 39-17
Week 11 Bye
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m. CBS W 30-15
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m. FOX L 17-33
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m. CBS L 17-23
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills Saturday, 12/17, 8 p.m. NFL Network
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 17 at New England Patriots Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 18 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD TBD

