Week 15 NFL lines and picks

Once again, a week of picks resulted in a 3-3 mark, with the New England Patriots getting me a Monday night cover to salvage the week. The Dolphins again disappointed, failing to show up and challenge a banged up and seemingly vulnerable Chargers defense. The stakes get turned up even higher this week in Buffalo. What will happen?

Miami Dolphins picks (6-7 on season)

Miami at BUFFALO (-7)

The weather in Buffalo is supposed to be bad, with reports calling for 18-24 inches of snow this weekend. This stinks of a run-heavy, grind it out style of football (or at least with a shorter, controlled passing game), and that doesn’t bode well for Miami to get its sputtering passing game back on track. The Bills enact their revenge from September, as Miami’s late-season slide continues.

Rest of the league (30-40 on the season)

TEASER: PHILLY (-2.5) at Chicago; DETROIT (+5) at NY Jets

The Eagles should win in Chicago, but this buffers against a subpar showing. The red-hot Lions catching 5 points against the Zach Wilson-led Jets also feels generous.

Kansas City at Houston; UNDER 49.5

The Chiefs will get theirs on Sunday. Mahomes is too good for them not too. Whether it’s Travis Kelce or Jerick McKinnon, he’s finding a way to get the ball down the field and into the end zone. I don’t think the Texans will score enough to keep up their end of the bargain and get his game over the mark.

Pittsburgh at CAROLINA (-3)

The Steelers are debating whether to start Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph at QB. Yuck. The Panthers’ ground game looked dominant in Seattle and will be again on Sunday.

ATLANTA (+4) at New Orleans

Even though Desmond Ridder is getting the start, I’m still a big believer in this Atlanta running game. It’s physical and can move the ball on just about anyone. It’ll find enough success to at least keep this game close.

PARLAY (-149): CINCINNATI at Tampa Bay; KANSAS CITY at Houston

Joe Burrow looks like he’ll have all his weapons on Sunday, so the Bengals should be able to take care of business in Tampa on Sunday against a predictable and toothless Bucs offense. Adding in the Chiefs is very low risk and takes the payout from -195 up to -149. That’s worth rolling the dice in my book.