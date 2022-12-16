Dolphins vs. Bills Week 15 preview and game coverage collection

The Miami Dolphins face their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in a Week 15 Saturday night primetime game. We collect all our preview, in-game, and recap coverage in one place for you.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their second-straight loss as part of a disappointing start to a three-game road trip. After losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, the Dolphins return to the Eastern timezone, but head into the cold of December in Western New York. A Saturday night contest in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, currently the leader in both the AFC East division and the overall AFC playoff picture, looms ahead of Miami.

The Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3 this season, coming away from the Miami half of the annual home-and-home series for the division rivals with a 21-19 victory in the heat of South Florida. Fast forward 12 weeks, and the Dolphins now head into Highmark Stadium with a lake-effect snowstorm expected.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills should be able to even the season series with the Dolphins. As of Friday morning, the line had Buffalo favored by seven points, with Buffalo a -320 to win on the money line. The Dolphins were listed at +265 with the total points set at 44, likely in large part because the weather could slow down two of the top offensive attacks in the league.

Buffalo’s offense is second in the league with 397.1 yards per game gained, while Miami is seventh at 367.8 yards per game. The Bills are sixth in passing offense (263.4 yards per game) while they are eighth in rushing yards (133.7 yards per game). The Dolphins are second in the league in passing this year (277.9 yards per game), but are just 29th in rushing this year, averaging just 89.8 yards per game. Buffalo is fourth in the league in scoring offense, with a 27.2 points per game average, while the Dolphins are eighth at 24.3 points per game.

The Dolphins are 8-5 on the season and two games back from the 10-3 Bills.

This should be a fun game, with two teams who know each other well and are looking to continue a historic rivalry. Will the Dolphins shake off two rough road games to sweep their division rivals? Will the Bills even the season series and essentially lock down the AFC East title for this season?

Below you will find all of our game coverage - from previews to recaps and reactions - collected in one place for you.

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3)

2022 NFL Week 15

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET TV Coverage: NFL Network; CBS (Miami-Ft. Lauderdale)

NFL Network; CBS (Miami-Ft. Lauderdale) Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Peter Schrager

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Peter Schrager National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Jason McCourty

Bill Rosinski, Jason McCourty Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 111 (National); 82/226 (Dolphins); 81/225 (Bills)

Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV ; NFL+

; ; SB Nation Bills Coverage: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings