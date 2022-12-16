Introducing the After the Snap Podcast with Blake Ferguson, Reid Ferguson

The Miami Dolphins are heading to New York this weekend for a family reunion. They are also going to play a game against the Buffalo Bills, but for now, we are focused on the family reunion as Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and his brother, Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, link up. Except, they are actually linking up even before the game.

The Ferguson brothers are launching their new podcast After the Snap. The idea of the show is for both Blake and Reid to discuss how the “live life upside down” as long snappers, along with news from around football.

In tonight’s debut episode, which releases are 8 p.m. ET, the brothers will talk about the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and how the program moves forward after something like that.

They will also talk Dolphins versus Bills as the Saturday night primetime game as Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season arrives.

We are so excited about this opportunity to feature Blake and Reid here on The Phinsider and over on Buffalo Rumblings. This is a unique situation where two brothers are in the league on division rivals and are putting together a podcast - and we get to bring it to you.

Or, technically Buffalo Rumblings gets to bring it to you - but we will ignore that it is being hosted on their YouTube and podcast channels.

You can check out the first episode of After the Snap Podcast right here, but make sure you head over to the YouTube channel for Buffalo Rumblings to subscribe to get notifications whenever an episode is scheduled.

The podcast is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza, up in Buffalo. If you are on there this weekend, check them out. And, they do local and nationwide shipping. You can order from them online at picassospizza.net.