Thursday Night Football Week 15 winners picks: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, starting with a Thursday Night Football showdown between two NFC West rivals. The division leading San Francisco 49ers, led by 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy at quarterback, visit the second-place Seattle Seahawks, riding a surprising resurgence to quarterback Geno Smith’s career. The game should be a good contest on Thursday night, not something we can always say about the mid-week game.

Can the 7-6 Seahawks pull off the upset and close in on the 9-4 49ers? Will San Francisco repeat their 27-7 victory over Seattle in Week 2?

Each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider make straight-up winner picks for each game on the NFL schedule. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, looking to see which of our writers can best predict results throughout the season.

In Week 14, Kevin Nogle and James McKinney both finished the week with 8-5 records. Just behind them, CT Smith was 7-6, while Marek Brave and Jake Mendel were both 6-7. Josh Houtz had an off week, finishing at 5-8.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 126-80-2

Marek Brave: 125-81-2

CT Smith: 119-87-2

Josh Houtz: 117-89-2

Kevin Nogle: 117-89-2

Jake Mendel: 111-95-2

Here are our Thursday picks for this week. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.