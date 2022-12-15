Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Final Injury Report: Eric Rowe, Elijah Campbell ruled OUT for Saturday’s matchup

The Miami Dolphins released their final injury report ahead of their week 15 AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills, and six players were listed with injury designations.

Both safeties Elijah Campbell and Eric Rowe will miss this weekend’s game in Buffalo. Campbell was still in concussion protocol as of today, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. Rowe – who has played very well over the last several weeks – is out with a hamstring injury. Rowe played 53 defensive snaps (66%) in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, and Campbell played 25 (31%).

With Campbell and Rowe out, this likely means veteran safety Clayton Fejedelem and rookie Verone McKinley III will see an uptick in snaps. Fejedelem played 3 defensive snaps vs. Los Angeles, and VM3 played 16 (20%). I’m predicting a big game from McKinley – especially next to the snowman — but it is anyone’s guess how Josh Boyer may attack the Bills’ offense.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver River Cracraft is listed as doubtful. The veteran wide receiver missed last week’s game, prompting the Dolphins to call up Freddie Swain from the practice squad. Swain was poached by the Denver Broncos earlier in the week.

the @miamidolphins have signed WR daeSean hamilton & CB ka'dar hollman to the practice squad per the team. — josh houtz (@houtz) December 14, 2022

The Dolphins did sign wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton earlier in the week to the team’s practice squad, but he’s likely a few weeks out in learning the playbook and earning playing time. Could this finally mean rookie Erik Ezukanma could see some action – or will Miami be okay without Cracraft considering their game plan should be to run the football?

Three other offensive players are listed as questionable for Saturday’s bout vs. the Bills. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be a game-time decision.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills will be without their starting guard Ryan Bates and a familiar face, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Not having Phillips is critical in a game where both offenses will look to establish the run.

Stefon Diggs and Taiwan Jones did not practice for Buffalo on Thursday, but both players are expected to play on Saturday when the Dolphins and Bills kickoff at 8:15 PM EDT on primetime!

What are your thoughts heading into Saturday’s matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills? Are you confident that the Dolphins can rebound after a disappointing trip out west? Did you know it was going to snow?!?! How do you think Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense will fare in the elements? Let us know in the comment section below!