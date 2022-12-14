Dolphins’ players react to Saturday’s forecast of snow in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins — one of these things are not like the others.

While the Bills battled in the Miami heat early in the season, South Florida’s Dolphins continue the challenge of being a warm-weather team in a division of northeastern rivals fighting in the snow for a fair portion of the season.

“No I haven’t,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said when asked if he played in a snow game before. “We’re looking forward to going out there and competing. There’s nothing we have to do differently. Just go out there and compete.”

Waddle added that he can count on his hands how many times he’s seen snow, but he doesn’t plan on bringing extra socks.

“Our competitive spirit, shoot,” he said. “That’s what I’m going to bring.”

Running back Raheem Mostert is looking forward to the added workload that comes with wintery conditions.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a ground type of game, I guess you can say,” Mostert said. “That’s what I like to see it as. There’s going to be more carries or whatever. If we could throw the ball, that’d be beautiful. But I feel like snow and rain are quite similar.

“I think the cold really makes it a lot harder to catch, but it’s definitely a game where it’s also like a rainy game where you’re going out there and running backs do a little bit better in the cold because they’re ready for handoffs.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t spend too much time worrying about the forecast with a divisional bout just days away.

“I think for me, it’s understanding that it could be many things. It could be snowing,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday. “It could rain. I don’t know. I think for me at least, I can speak for myself, it’s a mindset thing. And if I’m too focused and worried about if it’s too cold, can I grab the ball, can I not, then I would say I’m focused on the wrong things. It would be hard to play that way going over there against a really good team.”