Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots leave Arizona with a win, and continued questions on offense - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots offense struggled to move the ball against a Cardinals defense that entered the week ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets Fall Out of Playoff Position With Loss to Buffalo Bills - Gang Green Nation
The Jets are now in eighth place in the AFC.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills closing in on clinching a berth - Buffalo Rumblings
Their shot at the No. 1 seed remains far more contentious, with Kansas City and even Cincinnati nipping at their heels
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
What are the odds? Ravens underdogs for second-straight AFC North matchup - Baltimore Beatdown
Here’s what Vegas is thinking for the Ravens vs. Browns Week 15 matchup
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers gave one away in loss to the Ravens in Week 14 - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers, in what was by far their most frustrating game of the 2022 regular season, let one get away in 16-14 loss to the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
5 things we learned from the Bengals’ cathartic win over the Browns - Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase cannot be stopped.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
For Deshaun Watson, Browns: Winning out should be high priority - Dawgs By Nature
While it won’t impact the playoffs, it is vital for this team’s future
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Can Compete, Choose Not To... - Battle Red Blog
Tankathon 2022 update.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry becomes Titans’ third all-time rushing leader - Music City Miracles
Tennessee’s superstar running back made history on Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars vs Titans: Plays of the game - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered shocking results in the past three weeks of football. They followed a miraculous 28-27 comeback win over Baltimore with an embarrassing 40-14 loss at Detroit;...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Keeping tabs on potential head-coaches for the Colts: Week 15 - Stampede Blue
Despite the bye-week, the Colts head coaching favourites (according to Vegas) had their hands full this week, and my personal number one choice (DeMeco Ryans) had himself yet another amazing week.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett may have a path to saving his job - Mile High Report
It’s a narrow path, but I can see it exists. The only question now is whether or not he can guide the Denver Broncos towards saving his job in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts earn ‘B+’ in 23-17 win over Dolphins - Bolts From The Blue
Tua and the Dolphins offense will be having nightmares of the Chargers secondary this week.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels Week 14 Review - Silver And Black Pride
Absence of execution, complementary football was Las Vegas Raiders’ at the Los Angeles Rams undoing says Josh McDaniels
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Andy Reid has one word for Travis Kelce’s latest accomplishment: spectacular - Arrowhead Pride
The tight end reached 10,000 receiving yards for his career on Sunday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Giants overmatched in lopsided defeat - Big Blue View
Let’s look and see if there were any bright spots
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles to sign Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, per report - Bleeding Green Nation
Philly is adding the 14-year veteran to the roster with news that Arryn Siposs will miss significant time.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys new: T.Y. Hilton contract has incentive-based deal with Dallas - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys contract for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton isn’t a huge number.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen to IR; Carson Wentz returns to the active roster - Hogs Haven
Another center on IR...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Film Room: How Matt LaFleur combines vertical and traditional route combinations - Acme Packing Company
Today’s film room breaks down some Packers vertical passing game concepts
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions garnering TONS of national attention after win vs. Vikings - Pride Of Detroit
The Detroit Lions are turning heads across the NFL.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
How High is Justin Fields’ Ceiling? - Windy City Gridiron
Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, chimes on on what we can expect from Justin Fields moving forward.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson is better than Randy Moss and Cris Carter says. . .Cris Carter - Daily Norseman
That’s some pretty damn high praise
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The Saints’ future is more salvageable than it looks - Canal Street Chronicles
Start with the OC.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Desmond Ridder is officially the Falcons’ starting QB, per head coach Arthur Smith - The Falcoholic
The rookie will get his first career start against the New Orleans Saints, while Marcus Mariota may be headed to injured reserve.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Exorcising the taint of years past - Cat Scratch Reader
Barely a catch, barely a win. Yesterday was many things that were promising, but few of them convincing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: That Was Purdy Ugly - Bucs Nation
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get laughed off the field in 35-7 rout by 49ers
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Deebo Samuel has an ankle/MCL sprain and will return at some point during the regular season - Niners Nation
49ers sign former Texans DL Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The surprising connection between Matt Patricia and the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Matt Patricia and the Cardinals have had an interesting history that’s resulted in firings, will tonight’s game impact their future?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks Injuries: Kenneth Walker III ‘day-to-day’ with ankle strain, Al Woods has sore Achilles - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks went into the Carolina Panthers game missing their top two running backs, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, and then defensive lineman Shelby Harris missed out at the last...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams Quarterback Depth Chart: Baker Mayfield’s future is not in Los Angeles - Turf Show Times
No matter what happens over these next four games, Baker Mayfield’s future is not with the Rams.
Loading comments...