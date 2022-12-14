Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots leave Arizona with a win, and continued questions on offense - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots offense struggled to move the ball against a Cardinals defense that entered the week ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed.





AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets Fall Out of Playoff Position With Loss to Buffalo Bills - Gang Green Nation

The Jets are now in eighth place in the AFC.





AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills closing in on clinching a berth - Buffalo Rumblings

Their shot at the No. 1 seed remains far more contentious, with Kansas City and even Cincinnati nipping at their heels

AFC NORTH:

What are the odds? Ravens underdogs for second-straight AFC North matchup - Baltimore Beatdown

Here’s what Vegas is thinking for the Ravens vs. Browns Week 15 matchup





The Pittsburgh Steelers gave one away in loss to the Ravens in Week 14 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers, in what was by far their most frustrating game of the 2022 regular season, let one get away in 16-14 loss to the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.





5 things we learned from the Bengals’ cathartic win over the Browns - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase cannot be stopped.





For Deshaun Watson, Browns: Winning out should be high priority - Dawgs By Nature

While it won’t impact the playoffs, it is vital for this team’s future

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Can Compete, Choose Not To... - Battle Red Blog

Tankathon 2022 update.





Derrick Henry becomes Titans’ third all-time rushing leader - Music City Miracles

Tennessee’s superstar running back made history on Sunday





Jaguars vs Titans: Plays of the game - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered shocking results in the past three weeks of football. They followed a miraculous 28-27 comeback win over Baltimore with an embarrassing 40-14 loss at Detroit;...





Keeping tabs on potential head-coaches for the Colts: Week 15 - Stampede Blue

Despite the bye-week, the Colts head coaching favourites (according to Vegas) had their hands full this week, and my personal number one choice (DeMeco Ryans) had himself yet another amazing week.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett may have a path to saving his job - Mile High Report

It’s a narrow path, but I can see it exists. The only question now is whether or not he can guide the Denver Broncos towards saving his job in 2023.





Chargers News: Bolts earn ‘B+’ in 23-17 win over Dolphins - Bolts From The Blue

Tua and the Dolphins offense will be having nightmares of the Chargers secondary this week.





Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels Week 14 Review - Silver And Black Pride

Absence of execution, complementary football was Las Vegas Raiders’ at the Los Angeles Rams undoing says Josh McDaniels





Chiefs’ Andy Reid has one word for Travis Kelce’s latest accomplishment: spectacular - Arrowhead Pride

The tight end reached 10,000 receiving yards for his career on Sunday.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Giants overmatched in lopsided defeat - Big Blue View

Let’s look and see if there were any bright spots





Eagles to sign Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, per report - Bleeding Green Nation

Philly is adding the 14-year veteran to the roster with news that Arryn Siposs will miss significant time.





Cowboys new: T.Y. Hilton contract has incentive-based deal with Dallas - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys contract for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton isn’t a huge number.





Washington Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen to IR; Carson Wentz returns to the active roster - Hogs Haven

Another center on IR...

NFC NORTH:

Packers Film Room: How Matt LaFleur combines vertical and traditional route combinations - Acme Packing Company

Today’s film room breaks down some Packers vertical passing game concepts





Detroit Lions garnering TONS of national attention after win vs. Vikings - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions are turning heads across the NFL.





How High is Justin Fields’ Ceiling? - Windy City Gridiron

Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, chimes on on what we can expect from Justin Fields moving forward.





Justin Jefferson is better than Randy Moss and Cris Carter says. . .Cris Carter - Daily Norseman

That’s some pretty damn high praise

NFC SOUTH:

The Saints’ future is more salvageable than it looks - Canal Street Chronicles

Start with the OC.





Desmond Ridder is officially the Falcons’ starting QB, per head coach Arthur Smith - The Falcoholic

The rookie will get his first career start against the New Orleans Saints, while Marcus Mariota may be headed to injured reserve.





Monday Morning Optimist: Exorcising the taint of years past - Cat Scratch Reader

Barely a catch, barely a win. Yesterday was many things that were promising, but few of them convincing.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: That Was Purdy Ugly - Bucs Nation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get laughed off the field in 35-7 rout by 49ers

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Deebo Samuel has an ankle/MCL sprain and will return at some point during the regular season - Niners Nation

49ers sign former Texans DL Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad





The surprising connection between Matt Patricia and the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Matt Patricia and the Cardinals have had an interesting history that’s resulted in firings, will tonight’s game impact their future?





Seahawks Injuries: Kenneth Walker III ‘day-to-day’ with ankle strain, Al Woods has sore Achilles - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks went into the Carolina Panthers game missing their top two running backs, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, and then defensive lineman Shelby Harris missed out at the last...





Rams Quarterback Depth Chart: Baker Mayfield’s future is not in Los Angeles - Turf Show Times

No matter what happens over these next four games, Baker Mayfield’s future is not with the Rams.