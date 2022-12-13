Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Injury Report: Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Jr. headline Tuesday's injury report

The Miami Dolphins may not have held practice on Tuesday, but the team was still obligated to post an injury report ahead of Saturday’s AFC East matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills. Several players were designated as “Did Not Participate,” which meant that if the team had practiced, they would have been unable to participate.

Here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills injury report for December 12th, 2022.

We are still four days away from this weekend’s matchup, so I’m not going to get too worked up over some of the names on today’s injury report. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead has appeared on the injury report countless times this season. Unfortunately, this is the first time the knee injury has been added to the equation. If Armstead could not go — for any reason — Miami could turn to newly signed swing tackle Eric Fisher.

Other noticeable names include Safeties Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell, wide receiver River Cracraft, and running back Jeff Wilson. Wilson seems like a long shot to play this weekend after leaving Sunday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. If Wilson can’t play on Saturday, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will be in line for more touches. Also listed on Tuesday’s injury report was outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, who got a well-deserved vet rest day.

The Buffalo Bills listed three players on their injury report as DNP, including guard Ryan Bates, linebacker Matt Milano, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Check back throughout the week as we update the site with the latest injury updates, news, and notes ahead of Saturday Night’s heavyweight bout vs. the Buffalo Bills.

What are your thoughts heading into Saturday’s matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills? How important is it for the Miami Dolphins to bounce back — on the road — vs. a division rival? Do you think Terron Armstead will play? Who will be RB2 behind Raheem Mostert? Let us know in the comments section below!