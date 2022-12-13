Bills sign Cole Beasley ahead of Week 15 matchup with Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are concerned about their ability to keep up with the Miami Dolphins’ explosive offense during the AFC East rivals’ Week 15 Saturday night meeting. Miami beat the Bills in Week 3 and now look to complete the season sweep. Despite currently holding the number one seed in the AFC, the Bills are clearly worried about how they will keep up with a Dolphins offense who has revved their engines the last couple of weeks, but have been spinning the tires with the clear plan to fire off the line for this game.

The Bills’ concern has led them to sign a retired wide receiver to their practice squad in an effort to bolster their offense. The team announced on Tuesday they have signed Cole Beasley, among a series of roster moves. The team also signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster and released defensive tackle C.J. Brewer. To make room for Beasley on the practice squad, the Bills released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Aside from the obvious tongue-in-cheek aspect to the start of this article, the addition of Beasley to the practice squad does give the Bills another weapon on their offense. Assuming the 33-year-old has stayed in playing shape since he retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October, the Bills could look to elevate him from the practice squad on Saturday, making him available for the game against the Dolphins.

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2012. He played 2019 through 2021 with the Bills before being released in March. He joined the Buccaneers in September, signing to their practice squad, but retired after two appearances with the team.

He has 554 career receptions for 5,726 yards with 34 touchdowns. Last season, he had a career-high 82 receptions (tied with his 2020 total) for 693 yards with a score.

The Dolphins and Bills will kickoff from Orchard Park’s Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.