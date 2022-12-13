Mike McDaniel isn’t counting on a return from Byron Jones

Byron Jones underwent offseason ankle surgery in March and initial reports indicated that the cornerback would miss a few months, but be ready for the start of the season.

With just four games left on the schedule, the chance of Jones being a lifeline for Miami’s depleted secondary doesn’t seem too strong.

“He has been involved and been in meeting rooms during the course of the year, and there’s been portions of the year that it was best served for him to utilize that time, whatever the schedule was, to rehab and do things of that nature,” coach Mike McDaniel said of Jones on Monday. “I’m very happy and comfortable with the players that we’ve been playing with at that position all season. I’m more focused on that and I see Byron as a bonus.

“I don’t rule out anything but my expectations – I’m a lot less, at this stage of the season, that would be an awesome addition. But I’m really not counting on it. I’m more focused on the guys that we do have.”

Miami ranks 23rd in the league with an average of 245 passing yards allowed per game. Xavien Howard has battled through injuries as the team’s top cornerback, but defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has thrown players like Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen into the mix with injuries to Trill Williams and Nik Needham.

The Dolphins will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills after allowing Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to complete 76.5 percent of his passes for 367 yards and a touchdown.