Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fourteen | A ray of hope

For the second consecutive week, Miami’s offense had a dismal showing in defeat. However, on Sunday night, Miami’s defense — for the most part — had a solid performance.

Of their defensive standouts, one player rose above the rest against the Los Angeles Chargers, and that was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Miami Dolphins Week Fourteen MVP - Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins made his presence felt early and often against the Chargers, creating plenty of disruption by getting quick penetration against Los Angeles’ offensive line.

He finished the outing with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, plus a sack of Justin Herbert. Stats don’t tell the whole story when it comes to how disruptive Wilkins was for the Dolphins against the Chargers, however even Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico couldn’t help but be amazed with the production Wilkins was putting forth, often mentioning his name along with the words “Pro Bowl” or “All-Pro.”

Miami’s 2019 first round selection has really come into his own this season and will surely be looking for a large payday very soon. If the Dolphins were smart, they would lock him up as soon as possible, as Wilkins has quickly become one of the most dominant defenders in all of the National Football League.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins