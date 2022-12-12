Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

Week fourteen of the 2022 NFL schedule wraps up this evening with the Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC East and the NFC West. The New England Patriots will be traveling to Glendale Arizona this week to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have lost six of their last eight games putting them in a hole for the season and setting themselves up as nothing more than spoilers for other playoff hopefuls with five games for the Cards to still play. The Patriots are still in the hunt for the playoffs but are coming off a two-game losing streak to the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills in order.

Please use this evening's live game thread to discuss the MNF game as well as any other NFL action/news from this past weekend and as always our very own Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

New England Patriots (6-6) 4th AFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (4-8) 3rd NFC West