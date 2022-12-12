Patriots vs. Cardinals winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 14

Week 14 comes to a close tonight with the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. Tonight’s game continues to carry playoff implications, specifically with the Patriots who slide into the seventh seed in the AFC playoff bracket if they come away with the win. The Cardinals are on the edge of being eliminated from the NFC side of the playoff bracket, but they survived this weekend as the other results that would have forced them out did not happen.

With the Patriots currently 6-6, a win ties them with the New York Jets in the AFC East and puts them a game behind the Miami Dolphins in a tightening battle behind the Buffalo Bills in the division. For Arizona, they are currently in third place in the NFC West, and the result tonight will not change that. A win pushes them to 5-8 for the year, a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams for the basement of the division, but they would still be two games behind the Seattle Seahawks for second place; a loss tonight ties them with the Rams, but they stay ahead based on tie breaks.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast will also air on ESPN2.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

Through yesterday’s games, James McKinney and Kevin Nogle are both 7-5 while CT Smith and Jake Mendel are 6-6. Marek Brave and Josh Houtz are both 5-7 for the week thus far.

On to tonight’s picks. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 14 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 14, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: