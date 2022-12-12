Dolphins struggles reflected in opening line for Saturday night at Buffalo Bills in Week 15

The west coast was not kind to the Miami Dolphins, who headed out to California in Week 13, only to lose to the San Francisco 49ers. The team stayed out west, practicing at UCLA for the week, to negate the travel time needed for a second-straight game in California when they faced the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, only to lose that game as well. The two games highlighted how to beat the Dolphins, shutting down their explosive offense and making quarterback Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable. The biggest issue for the Dolphins coming out of the two losses is, things are only getting tougher in Week 15.

Miami beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, pulling off an upset win 20-19 in the heat of South Florida. For this upcoming weekend, the Dolphins are headed into a cold, and likely snowy, Buffalo to try to complete the season sweet. As the two teams head into this Week 15 rematch, they are headed in different directions. Buffalo seems to finally be hitting their stride, looking like the Super Bowl favorites they were before the season started. The Dolphins, who were becoming a sexy dark horse pick to make a push deep into the playoffs and potentially a Super Bowl appearance, have fallen apart of the last two weeks.

The opening line for the game reflects the directions for both teams.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook see Buffalo avenging the Week 3 loss. The line for the game opened with the Bills favored by seven points. As of Monday morning, the line was already deemed not large enough and had pushed out to the Bills -7.5. The Dolphins’ point totals had been high the last couple of weeks, with the oddsmakers expecting the explosiveness of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle continuing to carry the team to the end zone. This week, they seem to understand Miami’s offense has lost that ability as teams are starting to cram the middle of the field with defenders and Miami is not adjusting to the change. The point total for the Dolphins at Bills is set at 42. On the moneyline, Buffalo is -325 to win the game, while the Dolphins are +270.

Kickoff for the game will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET from Buffalo’s HighMark Stadium.