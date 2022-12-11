Dolphins vs. Chargers inactive players lists: Teddy Bridgewater, Derwin James will not play

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their Week 14 Sunday Night Football meeting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two teams are both hoping to keep marching toward the playoffs with a win in the primetime game, with Miami currently second in the AFC East and sixth in the AFC playoff picture while the Chargers are second in the AFC West and ninth in the playoff seeding. The top seven teams in the conference will make it to the postseason.

Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists for the game. Required 90 minutes before kickoff, the lists rule players out of the game as the teams get down to the league’s game-day limit of 46 players available.

The Dolphins ruled out running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, tight end Hunter Long, and wide receiver River Cracraft for the game.

The Los Angeles side of the report has quarterback Easton Stick, safety Derwin James, Jr., wide receiver Jason Moore, Jr., running back Sony Michel, cornerback Bryce Callaham, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and tackle Trey Pipkins III all listed as inactive.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET with a national broadcast on NBC.