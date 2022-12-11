Dolphins vs. Chargers: Miami elevates wide receiver Freddie Swain from the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins made a minor roster move on Saturday evening, elevating wide receiver Freddie Swain from the team’s practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Primetime matchup vs. Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team first announced this move on social media.

Roster Move | We have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/jPrzRlcH63 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 10, 2022

Swain, 24, was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on September 2nd, 2022. The former sixth-round draft pick (214th Overall) was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Swain appeared in 33 games with the Seahawks, starting in nine games over the last two seasons. Over his three-year career, the former Florida Gator recorded 38 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 32 yards and became a viable return man in Seattle, returning 22 punts and six kickoffs.

Swain was likely elevated because River Cracraft was listed as doubtful, and some uncertainty remains around some of Miami’s other skill players. The Dolphins haven’t had much success on special teams this season either, so perhaps they might use him as a return man. Or maybe, Mike McDaniel plans to follow up on last week’s offensive play-calling and throw the football for the entirety of the game.

Whatever the case, the Miami Dolphins will have Freddie Swain activated for the first time all season — even if it does make you wonder why rookie Erik Ezukanma isn’t getting a chance to showcase his worth after a strong preseason. But I’m a nobody, and that’s a question for another day.

Another name that we’ll all be keeping a close eye on is Terron Armstead. It sounds like he will fight through the pec injury, but he is listed as questionable on the official injury report. If Armstead cannot go, the Dolphins may run it back with Greg Little on the left side and Brandon Shell on the right. Or they could activate Eric Fisher… Heck, they could even activate Fisher to start at right tackle IF Armstead can play, but I still think Shell has done enough to remain in the lineup.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are set to kick off at 8:20 PM EDT tonight, and Twitter — among other places — is going to be #fun.

What are your thoughts heading into tonight’s matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers? Are you ready for Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert round 2? Let us know in the comments section below!