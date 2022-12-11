NFL playoff picture and clinching scenarios Week 14 - Through TNF results

The 2022 NFL season is on to Week 14 of the 18-week scheule, with the AFC and NFC playoff picture starting to take shape. While no teams clinched a playoff berth in Week 13, there are three teams that can earn their spots in the postseason this weekend. We do have two teams already eliminated from contention, while three more could join them on the outside of the playoff picture by the end of the week.

The Week 14 schedule begins with the Buffalo Bills holding the top spot in the AFC and the AFC East, while the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs are in the second position. The AFC division leaders are rounded out with the Baltimore Ravens in the third position as the AFC North leaders and the Tennessee Titans in the fourth spot and leading the AFC South. The three AFC Wild Card teams at the start of the week are the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets respectively in the fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-seed positions.

On the NFC side of the bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to pace the conference and hold the NFC East lead. The Minnesota Vikings are the second seed with their NFC North lead, followed by the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers and the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys lead the Wild Card teams in the NFC followed by the New York Giants in the sixth spot and the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh position.

Following the conclusion of the Thursday Night Football game, we have live and updated playoff picture in Week 14.

Week 14 Schedule and Results

Final

Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 17 Los Angeles Rams

Schedule

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET Mondady

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14 TNF)

Clinching Scenarios:

Kansas City Chiefs

Clinch AFC West division title with Chiefs win and Chargers loss

1 - Buffalo Bills (9-3, AFC East leader)*

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-3, AFC West leader)*

3 - Baltimore Ravens (8-4, AFC North leader)*

4 - Tennessee Titans (7-5, AFC South leader)*

5 - Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, Wild Card 1)*

6 - Miami Dolphins (8-4, Wild Card 2)*

7 - New York Jets (7-5, Wild Card 3)*

In the hunt

New England Patriots (6-6)*

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)*

Cleveland Browns (5-7)*

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)*

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)*

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)*

Denver Broncos (3-9)*

Eliminated

Houston Texans (1-10-1)*

*Still to play in Week 14

Elimination Scenarios

Denver Broncos

Eliminated from playoffs with Broncos loss OR Broncos tie and Jets win/tie OR Jets win and Ravens win/tie and Bengals win/tie OR Jets win and Ravens win/tie and Patriots win

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14 TNF)

Clinching Scenarios:

Minnesota Vikings

Clinch NFC North division title with Vikings win/tie

Philadelphia Eagles

Clinch playoff berth with Eagles win/tie OR 49ers loss and Seahawks loss

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-1, NFC East leader)*

2 - Minnesota Vikings (10-2, NFC North leader)*

3 - San Francisco 49ers (8-4, NFC West leader)*

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6, NFC South leader)*

5 - Dallas Cowboys (9-3, Wild Card 1)*

6 - New York Giants (7-4-1, Wild Card 2)*

7 - Seattle Seahawks (7-5, Wild Card 3)*

In the hunt

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)*

Detroit Lions (5-7)*

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)*

Green Bay Packers (5-8)*

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)*

Carolina Panthers (4-8)*

New Orleans Saints (4-9)*

Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Eliminated

Chicago Bears (3-10)*

*Still to play in Week 14

Elimination Scenarios

Arizona Cardinals:

Eliminated from playoffs with Cardinals loss and Seahawks win and Giants win/tie

Los Angeles Rams: