NFL Week 14 odds, winners picks, point spreads, moneyline

It is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, with the league moving to the Sunday games on the schedule. This is the final week of the season in which teams will have their bye week, but the league waited to give six teams their off week until now. With the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders all at home this weekend, there are only 11 games today.

The afternoon starts with the New York Jets at Buffalos Bills taking the top spot in the early timeslot on CBS. Also kicking off with a CBS broadcast in the 1 p.m. ET slot are the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburg Steelers, the Cleveland Browns at the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans.

Over on FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants have the number one slot, while the Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions will see regional broadcasts.

CBS only has one late afternoon game, with the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos. FOX will have both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks games.

The Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers contest will conclude the day’s schedule with an NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the Sunday games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

All six of our contributors missed the Thursday night game, having expected the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Los Angeles Rams and not expecting an incredible performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield just two days after the Rams claimed him off waivers. That brings our overall records to: Marek Brave, 119-75-2; James McKinney, 118-76-2; Josh Houtz, 112-82-2; CT Smith, 112-82-2; Kevin Nogle, 109-85-2; and Jake Mendel, 105-89-2.

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 14. We will post our Monday night picks tomorrow morning.