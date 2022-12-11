Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins, coming off a five-game wins streak dropped last week's game to the San Francisco 49ers in their stadium. If all things go to plan Miami will get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Chargers this evening. The Dolphins sit right in the middle of the playoff hunt at sixth in the AFC while the Chargers are currently on the outside looking in at ninth. A win tonight would further cement the Phins position in the playoffs while also putting the playoffs further out of the reach of the Chargers.

The other big story line for this weeks game centers around Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert. Both players were selected in the 2020 NFL draft with Tua being selected fifth overall by the Phins and Herbert being selected sixth overall by the Chargers. The debate as most any Phins fan knows is over which player was the correct selection at fifth by the Dolphins. For most of their professional careers Herbert has appeared to be the better overall quarterback. Then came this season under new head coach Mike McDaniel and his system in which Tua has flourished to the point that he’s right in the middle of the NFL MVP discussion. A good outing this week for Tua versus the subpar outing he had last week would go a long way to continuing to keep his name in the conversation for the award as we inch towards the end of the season.

Please use this evenings live game thread to follow and discuss tonight's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami Dolphins (8-4) 2nd AFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) 2nd AFC West