Week 14 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 14 Late Afternoon Games
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) 1st AFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-9) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile HighStadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 3:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -9
- Over/Under: 44
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) 1st NFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (8-4) 1st NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 3:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -3.5
- Over/Under: 37
Carolina Panthers (4-8) 3rd NFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (7-5) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 3:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -3.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
Loading comments...