Week 14 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 14 Early Afternoon Games
New York Jets (7-5) 3rd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (9-3) 1st AFC East
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Buffalo Bills -10
- Over/Under: 43
Cleveland Browns (5-7) 3rd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Cleveland Browns -8Cincinnati Bengals -5.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
Baltimore Ravens (8-4) 1st AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) 4th AFC North
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5
- Over/Under: 36.5
Houston Texans (1-10-1) 4th AFC South @ Dallas Cowboys (9-3) 2nd NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -17
- Over/Under: 44
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) 3rd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (7-5) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Tennessee Titans -3.5
- Over/Under: 41
Minnesota Vikings (10-2) 1st NFC North @ Detroit Lions (5-7) 2nd NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Detroit Lions -2
- Over/Under: 51.5
Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) 1st NFC East @ New York Giants (7-4-1) 3rd NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -7
- Over/Under: 45
Loading comments...