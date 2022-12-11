Week 14 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 14 Early Afternoon Games

New York Jets (7-5) 3rd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (9-3) 1st AFC East

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Buffalo Bills -10

Buffalo Bills -10 Over/Under: 43

Cleveland Browns (5-7) 3rd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) 2nd AFC North

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Cleveland Browns -8Cincinnati Bengals -5.5

Cleveland Browns -8Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 Over/Under: 46.5

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) 1st AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) 4th AFC North

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5

Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 Over/Under: 36.5

Houston Texans (1-10-1) 4th AFC South @ Dallas Cowboys (9-3) 2nd NFC East

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Dallas Cowboys -17

Dallas Cowboys -17 Over/Under: 44

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) 3rd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (7-5) 1st AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Tennessee Titans -3.5

Tennessee Titans -3.5 Over/Under: 41

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) 1st NFC North @ Detroit Lions (5-7) 2nd NFC North

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Detroit Lions -2

Detroit Lions -2 Over/Under: 51.5

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) 1st NFC East @ New York Giants (7-4-1) 3rd NFC East