Dolphins vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, streaming, injury report and more

The Miami Dolphins are headed into a Sunday Night Football broadcast for the second time this season. The Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 7 and now will look to do the same as they visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was originally scheduled to be a Sunday afternoon game but was flexed into the marquee NBC broadcast as the league highlights a Dolphins team looking like a contender in the AFC playoff picture this year, along with a Chargers team trying to overcome injuries to climb back into postseason contention.

The game also features two of the top young quarterbacks in the league, with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Miami selected Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, while the Chargers used the next selection to grab Herbert. The two quarterbacks will forever be linked by their draft positions, and they now take that linkage to primetime.

The oddsmakers seem to believe this will be a close game, though they give a slight edge to the Dolphins. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is a 3.5-point favorite in the game as of Sunday morning. They may feel it will be close, but they do believe it will be a high-scoring contest, with the total points set at 53.5.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

2022 NFL Season Week 14

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET, Dec. 11, 2022

Where is the game?

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

How can I watch the game?

NBC (National Broadcast)

Who is the broadcast team?

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West SiriusXM: 88 (National); 81/226 (Dolphins); 85/225 (Chargers)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

National radio: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Dolphins radio: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Scott Novak (Referee); Roman George (Umpire); Derick Bowers (Down Judge); Walk Coleman IV (Line Judge); Tra Boger (Field Judge); David Meslow (Side Judge); Terrence Miles (Back Judge); Matt Simstine (Replay Official); Time England (Replay Assistant)

This is the second Dolphins game this year for Novak and crew; they also worked the team’s SNF game against the Steelers in Week 7.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 53.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None.

Doubtful: Wide receiver River Cracraft - calf (Dolphins); Cornerback Bryce Callahan - groin (Chargers); Safety Derwin James, Jr. - quadriceps (Chargers); Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day - knee (Chargers); Tackle Trey Pipkins III - knee (Chargers)

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pectoral (Dolphins); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins); Tight end Durham Smythe - quadriceps/knee (Dolphins); Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer - back (Dolphins);

The Chargers initially listed tight end Richard Rodgers as questionable for the game with a knee injury, but then moved him to injured reserve on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Wide receiver Freddie Swain

Chargers - Defensive lineman Christopher Hinton; Safety Raheem Layne

The Chargers also signed cornerback Kemon Hall to the active roster from their practice squad, filling the roster spot opened with Rodgers being place on IR.

What players were activated off of injured reserve this week?

Dolphins - None

Chargers - None

What will the weather be like for the game?

Roofed stadium with open-air sides; Clear, 55°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 17-14 (regular season)

Tied 2-2 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 29-21 at Miami, 11/15/20 (2020 Week 10)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 19-17 at Los Angeles (StubHub Center), 9/17/17 (2017 Week 2)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Chargers)

Brandon Staley (0-1 vs. Dolphins)

