Bills place Von Miller on IR, will miss Dolphins game in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills announced a surprise move on Thursday, placing pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve. Miller sustained a lateral meniscus injury during the team’s Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. The move sidelines the star for the team’s next four games.

Buffalo starts a run through the AFC East on Thursday, visiting the New England Patriots later tonight. They then host the New York Jets in Week 14 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The Bills visit the Chicago Bears in Week 16 to round out the four games Miller will have to miss after today’s game.

The Bills (8-3) are currently second in the AFC East, tied record-wise with the division-leading Dolphins, but behind them based on the head-to-head tiebreak. The Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3 in Miami. The Jets (7-4) are a game behind Miami and Buffalo and beat both teams in the first meetings this year. The Patriots (6-5) round out the division standings, with the AFC East one of two divisions in the league with all four teams holding winning records.

Miller and the Bills had been hoping his injury would only need a short recovery time, potentially being available as early as next week’s game. Instead, he will be out through at least Week 16. Will the Bills be able to withstand losing the eight-time Pro Bowl, three-time First-Team All-Pro pass rusher for four games?

