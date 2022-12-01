Thursday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Week thirteen of the NFL’s 2022 season kicks off this evening with an AFC East showdown. The AFC East is currently one of the tightest divisions in the NFL with the difference between the first-place team (our Miami Dolphins) and the last-place team sitting at only two games. Each team in the division still has six games left on their schedule before this evening's contest. The last-place New England Patriots will serve as hosts this evening to the second-place Buffalo Bills.

Both teams also played in one of the three Thanksgiving day/night games a week ago. Buffalo had a showdown with the Detroit Lions in their annual Thanksgiving day game. The Bills team was already in Detroit after having their previous weekend home game moved to Detroit after excessive snowfall in the days preceding the game, in the greater Buffalo area, making travel for some impossible. Buffalo won both of their games in Detroit dispatching the Cleveland Browns 31 to 23 before beating the Detroit Lions a week ago by a 28 to 25 score.

The Patriots played in the regular Thursday night game, traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots entered the week coming off a three-game win streak that included a win over the Indianapolis Colts bracketed by two wins over the New York Jets. Last Thursday's game did not go as well as the previous three games for the Patriots, a game they dropped to the Vikings by a 26 to 33 score.

Buffalo Bills (8-3) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (6-5) 4th AFC East