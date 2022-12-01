Thursday Night Football Week 13 winners picks: Bills vs Patriots

The Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 14 later tonight. An AFC East rivalry game on primetime, the Bills (8-3) will be looking to move back ahead of the Miami Dolphins for the division lead while the Patriots (6-5) are fourth in the division and currently on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, but could jump back into contention with a win on Thursday.

Will the Bills keep the pressure on Miami with a win tonight? Can the Patriots pull off the upset to tighten up the division and force themselves back into contention for the division title and the playoffs?

Each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider make straight-up winner picks for each game on the NFL schedule. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, looking to see which of our writers can best predict results throughout the season.

In Week 12, Marek Brave and Jake Mendel both tallied an 11-5 record. James McKinney and Josh Houtz were both 10-6, with CT Smith coming in at 9-7. Kevin Nogle finished 7-9 on the week.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

Marek Brave: 107-72-1

James McKinney: 106-73-1

Josh Houtz: 102-77-1

CT Smith: 101-78-1

Kevin Nogle: 99-80-1

Jake Mendel: 95-84-1

Here are our Thursday picks for this week. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.