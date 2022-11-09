Tua Tagovailoa earns FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week for the second-straight week

The Miami Dolphins are riding the second three-game winning streak of the season and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a major reason why.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards, tossed three touchdowns and threw no interceptions against the Chicago Bears, which was good enough to earn the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

“Anything that’s happening with him isn’t a surprise to me,” coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa when asked how his quarterback deals with success and praise. “It would have been a surprise if it hadn’t, just because the day-in-day-out work that I’m witnessing and the work that his teammates do and how his rapport is with them and all of that. But it doesn’t surprise me how he’s handled having some success because literally it has no distinction from when we first started working before game one in training camp and OTAs. And that’s awesome.

“That’s what I would have guessed, but it’s been really cool to see. But it’s case in point, he knows exactly who he is, he knows exactly what he needs to do to do his portion of his job well, and he’s not deviating from that at all. (It is) very, very cool and good to see but not surprising in the least.”

The 35-32 win over Chicago wasn’t the first time Miami’s third-year quarterback won the award. Tagovailoa captured the award in Week 8 after beating the Detroit Lions, completing 29 of 36 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

It doesn’t end there, either. Tagovailoa earned the honors after throwing for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions as the Dolphins completed a 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa, with three Air Player of the Week awards, now has more than any other quarterback in the NFL this season. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow was named the FedEx Air player of the week in both Week 6 and Week 7.

Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have all won the award once through nine weeks.