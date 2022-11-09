Two players have rushed for over 100 yards against the Dolphins this season, they’re both quarterbacks

The Miami Dolphins have yet to surrender 100 rushing yards to a running back this season. While Breece Hall was the closest to reaching the milestone, rushing for 97 yards, Miami ranks middle of the pack in terms of stopping the run, allowing 118 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins have allowed two 100-yard rushers this year & both were QBs (Lamar - 119 & Fields - 178).



Miami is holding opposing RBs to just 55.4 yards per game.



Nick Chubb averages 105.1 rushing yards per game. Something's gotta give... — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) November 8, 2022

It isn’t the running backs beating the Dolphins — it's the quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run and finished with 119 rushing yards in Miami’s 42-38 win in Week 2 over the Baltimore Ravens.

Last weekend in Chicago against the Bears, Justin Fields took off on 15 carries, setting an NFL QB rushing record with 178 yards. Fields had a long 61 and scored a touchdown, but the Dolphins escaped with a 35-32 win.

“That was a big point of emphasis going into the game, just knowing how he’s really helped really change that offense’s complexion the last couple weeks,” coach Mike McDaniel said of Justin Fields on Sunday. “So, you do your best. There was a couple missed tackles live that I saw that you’d love to have.

“But ultimately, you just have to continue to stress rush lanes, and we’ve got to improve on our plan that we were trying to execute, that type of – you run into those type of players once in a while in the National Football League, and you’ve got to be able to take away what they’re doing really well. We were able to do that for probably the first three quarters, but I’m just happy that we did in the fourth.”

The Dolphins will face another tough task on Sunday against an offense that is averaging 25 points per game, the seventh-most in the NFL. It may not come from the play-caller, but the Cleveland Browns are averaging 164 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL behind Chicago.

The combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt has carried the offense for the majority of the season as the Browns hold a record of 3-5, despite outscoring opponents 200-199 on the year.

While the Dolphins would like to continue the trend of keeping running backs under 100 rushing yards, Chubb will arrive at Hard Rock Stadium averaging 105 yards per game on the ground.