Dolphins Reacts Survey: Fan confidence poll in Week 10

The Miami Dolphins have twice won three-straight games during the 2022 season, moving them to 6-3 on the season and firmly in the AFC playoff picture mid-way through the year. Miami puts their winning streak on the line this weekend when they face the Cleveland Browns in South Florida. Will they be able to make it four-straight victories?

How are you feeling about the Dolphins? Along with their record, the team has made several moves this year, most recently acquiring linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., in two moves at the NFL trade deadline last week. Both players we immediately on the field for Miami in Week 9 and had some success. Things seem to be working well for the Dolphins.

Are you confident in the direction of the team? Our Week 10 SB Nation Reacts poll is here to ask you that question. Vote in the poll below and check back later this week for the results.